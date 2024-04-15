Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Share Same Fear Related to Their Fathers’ Rally Racing

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz get their love for racing from their respective fathers, which also fuels their competitive spirit. Jos Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Sr. started racing long before their sons got to F1, and are still at the top of their game, competing in the world of rallying today. As a result, both Max and Carlos Jr. continue to feel the fear that their fathers are exposed to every week.

Advertisement

Carlos Jr. for one, sees more danger in his father’s rallying exploits than he does in the world of F1. Despite that, the 62-year-old is reluctant to stop and continues to compete in the sport that made him one of the most famous athletes in Spain.

Sainz‘s Red Bull counterpart Max Verstappen also reiterates the same, as he feels his father Jos takes more risks than him. As quoted by eldesmarque.com, the three-time world champion said, “My father started racing rallies a couple of years ago.”

Advertisement

“When I see the images from his on-board camera I think he takes many more risks than I do. In Bahrain, I saw that our parents showed each other images of their accidents and scares and left saying. ‘Look, look! This has been a good scare.'”

Rallying is a dangerous sport, and drivers are very exposed to the immediate surroundings. Carlos Sainz Jr. doesn’t have any urge to shift from F1 to rallying, but Max, who is known for his love for racing in general, could join his father in this venture someday.

Max Verstappen’s love for racing

Max Verstappen is a fan of racing before Formula 1. He expresses his love for on-track competitiveness even in the virtual world, taking part in some of the most prestigious sim-racing events in the world.

Verstappen often says that he doesn’t want to spend his late 30s competing in F1 like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. Instead, he could choose to explore other areas of motorsports. Rallying is something Verstappen has spoken about before.

Advertisement

However, preparing for rallying isn’t easy. It takes a completely different approach than competing in F1 and Verstappen could have to take time off to get himself ready for the same. On the other hand, he can also take part in endurance races like the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is widely tipped to take part in it this season. Whether Verstappen decides to follow in the German’s footsteps after retirement from F1 or not, remains to be seen.