Lewis Hamilton Still Bleeds Silver, Not Red

In 2013, Lewis Hamilton left McLaren to become a Mercedes driver. 12 years and 6 drivers’ championships later, the British driver will finally move on from the team. From 2025 onwards, Hamilton will become a Ferrari driver, fulfilling a childhood dream. While completing his media duties (video uploaded on X by Sir Lewis Updates) Hamilton addressed the much-anticipated move.

Speaking to the media, Hamilton ascertained fans that he will always be a Mercedes man. He claimed that he loves Mercedes, and that will never change. He even mentioned that he still hopes that McLaren does well every time they race. Furthermore, Hamilton mentioned his excitement about facing a massive challenge as he moves into the next chapter of his life.

“I think this is a really pivotal point, another chapter I’m going to into my life where I’ve got this massive challenge ahead of me, moving forward, and it’s something that I’m really, really excited about. And it’s worrying, it’s nerve-wracking and it’s exciting.”

Experts and pundits believe Hamilton’s mental peace has taken a hit in recent years. Having last won a race in 2021, the Briton is growing increasingly frustrated with his team. Despite often getting on the podium, a 104th race win has eluded Hamilton for over two years now.

Hopes were high for the 2024 Mercedes car, and Hamilton was optimistic of strong results. However, the first two races of the season were no different from what was seen in the previous two seasons. Hence, with continued struggles, experts and pundits think Hamilton has run out of patience with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton has mentally checked out from Mercedes

Noting the consistently intense efforts from George Russell, former F1 driver David Coulthard believes Hamilton might already be aligning with the Ferrari team. Per a report from Sports Illustrated, Coulthard does not think Hamilton has been able to settle with the W15 challenger. Russell’s continued improvements with the Mercedes car might also be putting Hamilton on the back foot. However, he added that should Hamilton find a “window of performance,” he shall certainly deliver. However, given the current situation, Coulthard is all but certain that Hamilton is already at Ferrari, albeit mentally.

Ever since the ground effect regulations came into effect in 2022, Mercedes and Hamilton have struggled a lot. The 7-time world champion is yet to win a race under the latest regulations. Mercedes have fared slightly better as a team. Thanks to Russell, the Silver Arrows won their only race of the latest regulations in 2022 in Sao Paulo. Although Hamilton outperformed Russell in 2023, it looks like the younger driver has the upper hand this season so far. Meanwhile, Ferrari continues to walk down a resurgent path, slowly inching closer to the performances of Red Bull.