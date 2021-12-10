“Mercedes have had the better car” – Red Bull boss Christian Horner nominates his Driver of the Season

“Mercedes have had the better car” – Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels there is only one option for the Driver of the Season.

The Drivers’ and Constructors’ championship has swung both ways, with Max Verstappen and Mercedes holding the edge currently ahead of the season-defining Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen has been incredible in taking the fight to reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, something his boss Christian Horner is deserving of the world title and the ‘driver of the season’ tag.

If there’s a driver that deserves to win this World Championship, it’s Max Verstappen.

“Mercedes have had the better car, he has driven outstandingly. Look at how close Valtteri [Bottas] has been to Lewis this year.

“Max has been head and shoulders, for me, the driver of the year. He would be very deserving to win this championship the way he’s driven, the way he’s conducted himself.

“I don’t think people actually realise what Max is doing in that car. I don’t think people recognise we haven’t had the best car all year. Max Verstappen has lifted this. I think he deserves all the credit.”

Red Bull need a miracle to win Constructors’ title

Mercedes have a significant 28-point lead over Red Bull, and realistically, only a Valtteri Bottas DNF could help the energy drinks company to grab the title. Horner is proud of his team, and would be desperate to win a title or two to show for their excellence.

“It’s basically like how we started the season, but of course now only one race left.

“For us, I think to be in this position already is amazing, especially after last year when they [Mercedes] were so dominant, and I’m just happy to be here and look back at the season already. We had an amazing year anyway.

“But of course now we are here, as a team we want to finish it off in style.”

