Miscellaneous

“Mercedes have had the better car” – Red Bull boss Christian Horner nominates his Driver of the Season

“Mercedes have had the better car" - Red Bull boss Christian Horner nominates his Driver of the Season
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
First Ashes Test Day-3 Stumps: Dawid Malan and Joe Root partnership leads England's fightback in the Ashes 2021-22 Brisbane Test
Next Article
"I drive the way I drive, if people have an issue with that, that's their problem.": Comments by Lewis Hamilton from his McLaren days draw a parallel to present-day Max Verstappen's 'hard racing' philosophy