Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand defends $285 million of net worth F1 driver due to critics claiming of lack of Britishness

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand speaks out against the people who claim that Lewis Hamilton is not British by residing in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton just like plenty of other drivers in the Formula One world have a residential place in Monaco. This sparked controversy in Britain as critics want the seven times world champion to live in his home country.

The Mercedes driver is British by birth and actually drives under the country flag throughout his motorsport journey. All his family members live in Britain as well.

However, plenty of critics had their own perspectives when they found out that Hamilton does not actually live here. Drivers are free to do so as they can take their own decision.

Rio Ferdinand talks about Lewis Hamilton on Instagram

This was one of the highlights of the 2019 season. Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand had to take to his Instagram to discuss the particular situation.

According to him, the people of Britain should celebrate all the wins and championships of Hamilton together. The 37-year-old is one of their legendary athletes.

Moreover, he views Hamilton as one unique entity who is free to do whatever he wants to. Be it music, fashion, or residential, people have no right to interfere in their personal life.

Rio Ferdinand believes there are “racist undertones” to questions over Lewis Hamilton’s Britishness. pic.twitter.com/zPpf1sRl7n — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 14, 2019

Why Do Formula One drivers live in Monaco?

Monte Carlo is a prime hub for plenty of Formula One drivers as a place to live their lives privately. It is preferred over all the other places in the world for two main reasons.

The first is Taxation. The country does not collect taxes in terms of personal gains or income taxes. Moreover, this helps in saving a lot of money. Secondly, Monaco is a really private place and the drivers can live peacefully without anyone interfering in their personal lives.

There are plenty of drivers who enjoy a really good life in Monaco. Retired drivers such as Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button live peaceful life. Current drivers like Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel, and of course Lewis Hamilton also enjoy living in Monaco.

Did you guys see this? Lewis Hamilton and Rio Ferdinand [in a racing simulator] at the launch of the London Grand Prix! pic.twitter.com/80uGfCfb — HM (@MUnitedGirl) July 1, 2012

