“Tom Brady or LeBron James?” : Formula One drivers choose between NBA star and NFL star to be their teammates

Formula One drivers were asked to pick between two difficult choices such as NBA, Indy 500 right before the Miami Grand Prix.

Formula One is all set to race at the Miami Grand Prix. They all seemed pretty excited for the second race in the USA. Charles Leclerc leads the world championship ahead of Max Verstappen with Ferrari leading the constructors’ championship.

While the audience goes back in time and plays Grand Theft Auto Vice City to relive the Miami atmosphere, the drivers were given a daunting task.

The drivers had to pick and choose between two things that are related to American history. Let us look few of the interesting takes by our favourite F1 drivers below:

Touchline Super Bowl or NBA final decider?

Super Bowl and NBA Finals are perhaps the two of the most prestigious events in the United States. Both the sports have a different experience with the NFL Super Bowl edging out in the popularity. All the drivers except Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou chose the Super Bowl as their go-to.

Win an Oscar or a Grammy?

The Oscars are recognized as the most prestigious award in the entertainment industry worldwide. The Grammy Award is given to recognize the outstanding achievements in the music industry. Mercedes’ George Russell seemed pretty confident of not winning either of them but went ahead with Oscars alongside Sergio Perez and Alex Albon. Danish International Kevin Magnussen alongside Charles Leclerc, Lance Stroll, and Lando Norris could form their own band by favoring The Grammy. Beware Backstreet Boys, you have serious competition now.

Tom Brady or LeBron James?

The greatest of all time in their sport would be a dream-like teammate. Perhaps, current World Champion Max Verstappen had the smartest answer as he said: “Depends on what, to be honest.” While Verstappen could not choose one, other drivers were quick to pick their favourite.

Haas’ Mick Schumacher, Pierre Gasly, and Sebastian Vettel favored the NFL legend. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and William’s Nicholas Latifi chose the dominating NBA legend. Which one would you had picked as your teammate?

East Coast or West Coast?

This one requires a few geography lessons from the driver’s end. Verstappen was a Miami man for now until F1 returns to Las Vegas. Daniel Ricciardo was very close to showing us the West Coast symbol but thought it was embarrassing. Let us see how this stance changes in 2023.

Karaoke or Dance Off?

All the drivers chose karaoke as their go-to. McLaren’s Lando Norris warned the audience that people should avoid listening to him while he sings his heart out.

Win a Drag Race or RuPaul’s Drag Race?

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a reality show in which a group of talented drag queens competes in challenges to impress host RuPaul. It has nothing to do with the car drag race. All the drivers apart from native Nicholas Latifi did not know what it was. After finding out, Lewis Hamilton was the only driver agreeing with RuPaul while Max Verstappen screamed: ‘Oh Jesus, we are not doing that! No.”

Tennis Lesson from Serena Williams or Golf Lessons from Tiger Woods?

Alex Albon chose a gold lesson from Tiger despite his girlfriend being a professional golfer. Moreover, George Russell would like to have some sense of achievement after finishing a task. He added: “I feel like in the tennis lessons you walk away, feeling like you have improved and not frustrated. In golf, it is too frustrating.”

Win Indy500 or 24 hours of Daytona?

Indianapolis 500 and 24 hours of Daytona are the two biggest races in North America. Especially, who knows them better than Alpine’s Fernando Alonso. After winning the 24 Hours of Daytona, the Spaniard chose Indy500, perhaps his next target? Lots of drivers chose Indy500 apart from Yuki Tsunoda, Sergio Perez, and Zhou Guanyu. The Japanese Tsunoda gave a quick shoutout to his countryman Takuma Sato who won the Indy500 in 2017 and 2020.