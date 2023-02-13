Miami Grand Prix 2023 Tickets: How Much Will It Cost To Attend F1 Race In Miami 2023?

The Miami Grand Prix made its F1 debut last year and instantly got an outrageous success. The racing spectacle got so much excitement that prominent sporting personalities like Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and David Beckham also attended the event.

Formula 1 saw it as a lucrative destination in their 10-year-plan; the sport has already extended its deal with them till 2031. Thus, in 2023, F1 drivers are returning to Florida this summer to roar out their cars in the street circuit again.

Last year, the tickets to the Grand Prix instantly got sold out. On the other hand, the most luxurious seats were sold at a price that a small minority could only afford. And this year, the case is likely to be similar.

The stars came out for the Miami GP 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ctZV6FzUHK — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 8, 2022

Miami Grand Prix 2023 Tickets: How much will it cost to attend the F1 spectacle?

With the last edition of the Miami GP being a huge success, tickets would likely again be at skyrocketing prices. The event scheduled in May already has tickets on sale with several categories divided based on price.

According to Miami GP’s official website, the tickets start at a modest price of $600. Though, you would find yourself shelling massive bucks with a few upgrades.

The cheapest option is a Grand Stand pass that would cost around $600 and provides access around the circuit across the three days, except for some luxurious and VIP places. Then the grandstand tickets start from $900 and can go up to $1900.

Then there are luxury options, but the website hasn’t revealed the official prices of it. But one can schedule a call with them to inquire about it. Then the next category is suites, in which the website only shows one available category of start/finish line suits.

The mentioned place has only one ticket available now, costing around $130,000. Then comes the club category, which offers four options, and as of now, they are only selling tickets for Boathouse, which reportedly cost $4,500.

Me after paying $2,000 for a standing ticket #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/wGQqhV5bQs — Matt (@mattamys) May 2, 2022

The rest of the options are not available to buy from the website as of now. Once the event gets nearer, more ticket details will be released. So watch this space for further details.

Why are tickets so expensive?

The United States has shown a massive interest in the sport over recent years. And that has translated into a rising number of fans turning up for the Grand Prix events.

From having only one race in the United States in 2021, F1 two years later will host three races, which includes Miami. Unsurprisingly, all three race prices are at the highest rates than ever before.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will debut this year, is reported to have costlier tickets than the Miami Grand Prix, with many luxurious hotels releasing their own offers.

