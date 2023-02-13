Lewis Hamilton And Rihanna: Was Hollywood Pop Sensation In a Relationship With Mercedes Superstar?

Lewis Hamilton being the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1, made him a popular figure across the globe. Even across the Atlantic, where in Hollywood, the seven-time world champion is massively famous among the top celebrities.

He has some influential friends over there, and with him even eyeing a venture in movie production, several top actors are interested in working with him. He is currently working with Brad Pitt, jointly making a movie on F1.

Meanwhile, Pitt is not the only one to be close to Hamilton. Rihanna is one of the names that was heavily linked with the Briton, and there were even rumors of both of them dating.

Did Lewis Hamilton date Rihanna?

Hamilton has been linked with several women in his 16-years-long F1 career. In 2015, when Rihanna broke up with ASAP Rocky, the media was full of reports on her. But soon, it also involved F1 fans. During that time, Hamilton was regularly appearing with the Barbadian singer.

The rumored couple was spotted several times visiting restaurants and parties that piqued the fans’ interest in their personal equation. But when the two visited Barbados together to attend the Kadooment days, the fans were pretty confident that they were indeed together.

However, at every stage, Hamilton has denied any relationship with Rihanna. He has constantly reiterated that they are not more than friends, has known each other for a long time, and enjoy each other’s company.

Soon, the rumors between the two dwindled when they stopped hanging out with each other at that frequent rate. Apparently, Rihanna and Rocky eventually got back together a few years after her rumors about Hamilton. The duo has a child together, who was born in May 2022.

Looking back to come back in the title race

The 2022 season was a tough performing year for Hamilton, as Mercedes, after an eight-year-long spell at the top, finally got to sit out from the title fight as their car wasn’t good enough to gain a colossal chunk of points every season.

The Silver Arrows were dejected seeing this slump in the form. However, by the end of the season, Mercedes managed to have some positive gains, which even translated into a Grand Prix win in Brazil.

But Hamilton largely stayed away from any significant success in 2022. Though he still managed to bag nine podiums, his standards won’t be satisfied. Nevertheless, the Briton would be eyeing to fight for the championship as Mercedes plans to get back at winning ways in 2023.

