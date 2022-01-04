Recent data compiled shows where F1 legends like Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher rank among the wealthiest athletes of all time.

Michael Schumacher is still richer than Lewis Hamilton in Sportspersons of all time list; where do the two F1 greats rank in wealth?

Hamilton and Schumacher are arguably the two greatest F1 drivers of all time. They have won a record seven World Titles throughout their illustrious careers.

We all know that F1 drivers lead a glamorous life off track. It’s no big secret that they’re well paid for being the elite athletes they are. However, some earn more than others. Ever wondered how much the greatest F1 drivers of all time earn?

Wealthy Gorilla took data from Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth to determine the 30 richest athletes of all time. The list includes athletes from various sports and estimates their net worths.

We have 4 Former F1 World Champions on that list. Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso join Hamilton and Schumacher in their list of richest sportspersons of all time.

30. Kimi Raikkonen- $250 million

27. Fernando Alonso- $265 million

26. Lewis Hamilton- $285 million

10. Michael Schumacher- $600 million

Comparing Hamilton and Schumacher has been an interesting subject of debate for F1 fans for a long time. Racing statistics aside, it is clear that the German has a massive lead in terms of net-worth over the Mercedes driver!

Will Lewis Hamilton return to F1 after his Abu Dhabi heartbreak?

Hamilton missed out on his 8th World Title after a controversial loss to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. Since the post-race interviews, we haven’t heard from the Brit, where he congratulated Verstappen on his win.

Since the events in Yas Island, Hamilton has been quiet on social media, with his brother Nicholas suggesting that he’s taking a break from the negativity aimed towards him.

Newly elected FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem revealed that Hamilton hasn’t responded to his messages either. “We do not blame him. I understand his position, but there is a regulation. It’s not particularly related to a driver or a team,” said the Emirati.

Still, Sulayem was quick to assure fans that he’s sure about the 36-year-old returning to the F1 grid next year.

