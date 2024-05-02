Jenson Button Becomes Devil’s Advocate as He Visions Max Verstappen Being Etched in Memories for Decades to Come

Ever since the start of the ground effect regulations era, Red Bull has enjoyed unchallenged success. One of the biggest beneficiaries of this run has been Max Verstappen. Despite earning several accolades in the process, the Dutchman has received some criticism. That relates to Formula 1 getting boring and him being the central reason for it. However, Jenson Button has jumped in to defend the reigning champion, enlightening the fans about the generational talent they are witnessing.

Speaking on Sky F1’s podcast recently, the Briton said, “These years are the years we will talk about for decades of Max Verstappen The Great and Red Bull, a drinks company that have come in and won multiple world championships with two great drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. So yeah, I think this is a great time in motorsport.”

Red Bull recognized Verstappen’s prodigious talent at a very young age. The Dutchman got a promotion from Formula 3 to Formula 1 at the age of 17 years.

Back then, F1 did not have the rule of minimum age for the drivers, which is now 18 years. Ever since his debut in the premier class, Verstappen has established himself among the best of all time. With 58 wins and three world championships to his name at just 26 years of age, there is no record in sight he cannot break.

The same talent has, however, proven troublesome for the sport. With each year, as he betters his wins tally, F1 is losing viewers at a rapid pace.

Verstappen registered a record 19 race wins in 2023, the same year Sky Sports F1 registered an average dip of 6% each month. As per Motorsport Broadcasting, the number of viewers per month came down to 3.40 million in 2023 from 3.62 million in 2022.

The viewership numbers have continued to decline in 2024. However, there are a few factors that can help the sport make a recovery soon. Unsurprisingly, they all relate to increased competition, or at least perceived increased competition.

The Max Verstappen factor set to face tough resistance

Given the limitations engineers have to work in the current regime of regulations, Red Bull may be about to hit the saturation point in their development path. Meanwhile, rivals like Ferrari and McLaren are making big strides in progress.

The reducing gap to the reigning champions could intensify the battle for the wins in the second half of the 2024 season. Although it might turn out to be too late to influence the championship winners this season, Ferrari and McLaren’s rise could certainly make things more interesting in 2025.

The season marks the final year of ground effect regulations and might finally give fans a much-needed battle at the very front. Meanwhile, another handicap Red Bull will walk into 2025 with is the absence of Adrian Newey.

Although the Briton will leave them after the first quarter of 2025, he has ceased all F1-related tasks. While he cannot do much to influence any rival team’s progress in the meantime, he can begin contemplating the designs for the 2026 season.