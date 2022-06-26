“Michael Schumacher told me that the snow wasn’t optimal”- Seven time World Champion’s wife reveals how he narrowly avoided his tragic skiing accident

Seven time F1 Champion Michael Schumacher suffered a skiing accident in 2013 during holiday with his family in the French Alps.

Schumacher is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He has seven World Titles to his name, the most any driver has alongside Lewis Hamilton. He made his debut with Jordan in 1991, and then won two World Titles with Benetton.

However, he really made his name when he moved to Ferrari in 1996. With the Maranello outfit, Schumacher won five more World Titles. He remained there until 2006 after which he announced his retirement.

Vettel about Michael Schumacher: ‘He was able to drive the red car faster than everyone else and to get the most out of every race. He was still able to get extra performance like I haven’t seen anyone else do. And that for many years”. @Sportbuzzer #F1 — Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) January 2, 2021

In spite of that, he returned to the newly formed Mercedes team in 2010, to help them get on their feet in Formula 1. He then stayed with the Silver Arrows until the 2012 season. After that, he once again retired from the sport and this time he stayed retired.

Soon, tragedy struck the Schumacher household when the German met with an accident while skiing with his son Mick in the French Alps in December 2013.

Also read: “You should always protect and support your own people” – Nikita Mazepin speaks out in favour of his former teammate Mick Schumacher

What could have been if Michael Schumacher changed his original plan

In the documentary Schumacher released on Netflix last year, it was show just how much of an adrenaline junkie the former Ferrari driver was. After his first retirement from F1, he spent most of his time being engaged in various adventure sports like Skydiving and skiing.

Schumacher was on holiday with his family in the French Alps when he met with his accident. He was going to ski, but his wife Corinna Schumacher reveals how the legendary F1 driver was wary of the amount of snow levels.

Michael and Corinna

Skydive Dubai 2012#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/28bxi1qgFk — Michael Schumacher (@_MSchumacher) November 20, 2017

“Shortly before (the accident) happened in Méribel, he said to me, ‘The snow isn’t optimal. We could fly to Dubai and go skydiving there,’” Corinna Schumacher said.

He was even contemplating as to whether they should cancel their plans in the snow, and move to Dubai for skydiving. Unfortunately, they stuck to their original plan and met with the ill-fated accident.

Since his injury, Schumacher hasn’t been able to make any public appearances. His current condition remains unknown to fans around.

Also read: “Max Verstappen is not like Lewis Hamilton” – Former world champion hails Red Bull driver’s talent and driving style