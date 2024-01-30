What Happened to Michael Schumacher and Other FAQs Around His Health

More than a decade has passed but still limited information is available about Michael Schumacher’s health. Although several reports have emerged during this time, the only information that has been made public is that the seven-time champion was placed in a medically induced coma following his horrific skiing accident back in 2013. Here is a look at some frequently asked questions about Michael Schumacher’s health, and whether one of F1’s beloved drivers will ever be able to make a public appearance again.

Where does Michael Schumacher currently live and how is his condition?

Since Michael Schumacher’s family has kept all the details pertaining to the 55-year-old’s life private, such information is only available via reports. According to thejudge13.com, the former German driver is currently living in Switzerland to escape from the public eye.

As for Schumacher’s current health, there is a lack of clarity about the same since his wife, Corinna, has managed to keep all details private. According to Autoevolution, Michael’s younger brother, Ralf Schumacher, believes that the 55-year-old will not even be able to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, BILD has reported that doctors are discovering unique ways to help Michael get out of his current vegetative state. Since the former Ferrari driver was always passionate about racing, doctors are attempting to “stimulate” the brain by using the sound of a car’s engine. However, there’s no certainty about whether this method will work or not.

Why has there been a lack of coverage about Michael Schumacher’s health?

In an interview with German media outlet LTO, Michael Schumacher’s lawyer, Felix Damm, explained why the 55-year-old’s family has not shared a final report about the former F1 driver’s health. Damm explained how releasing such a report would only lead to further questions, and that the media would add to the distress the Schumacher family is already facing currently.

“They [the media] could pick up on such a report again and again and as ‘and what does it look like now?’ One, two, three months, or years after the message. If we then wanted to take action against this reporting, we would have to deal with the argument of voluntary self-disclosure,” Damm explained (as quoted by thejudge13.com).

Will Michael Schumacher ever recover? What has his family said?

Since such less information is available about Michael Schumacher’s health, no one knows whether the German racing legend will ever recover. The only thing that is clear at this point is that the doctors are doing everything in their potential to help one of the all-time greats get the opportunity to see the light of day again.

While the world definitely misses Schumacher, no one perhaps misses him as much as his family. Corinna Schumacher, the wife of Michael, explained in the famous Netflix documentary, Schumacher, how she and her children miss the 55-year-old every day.

“I miss Michael every day. But it’s not just me who misses him. It’s the children, the family, his father, everyone around him,” she said. Similar to Corinna, Mick Schumacher, the son of Michael, also gave an extremely emotional interview in the same documentary about how he misses his father.

“I think dad and me, we would understand each other now in a different way now. Simply, because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport. And that we would have so much more to talk about. That’s where my head is most of the time. Thinking that it would be cool that would be. I would give up everything just for that,” explained Mick.