“You should always protect and support your own people” – Nikita Mazepin speaks out in favour of his former teammate Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher has been getting a lot of criticism for still not being able to perform in the Haas F1 car in the 2022 season.

Mick Schumacher has not been having a good time in the Haas in the 2022 season. After over 30 race starts, the 2020 F2 champion is yet to score his first F1 career points.

This situation has led the fans to doubt Schumacher’s talent. Many feel that Mick does not have it in him like his father Michael Schumacher.

Even the team principal Guenther Steiner has been too critical of his driver. He has been constantly outperformed by his new teammate Kevin Magnussen.

However, his former teammate Nikita Mazepin has spoken in Schumacher’s favour. He said that a team boss should not express himself in such a way about his own driver.

“I think you should always protect and support your own people, in any way possible,” Mazepin said.

“I don’t know people who read negative news about themselves and then start driving better,” the former Haas driver continued. “If such public criticism helps someone, great. But I think it’s more useful to sit down with someone in person and express everything one-on-one.”

Mick Schumacher should be in a competitive car

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone weighed in on all the criticism and said that if Mick’s father Michael Schumacher had been there, he would have shut down all the criticism.

Ecclestone further said that it is hard to judge Mick’s performance in an underperforming car. Therefore, he wants the young superstar to drive in a better car.

“We don’t know how good or bad the car is,” Ecclestone said. “It makes a big difference whether the car suits his driving style or not.”

“I would like to see him in a different car – a more competitive car. I would like to see him in the Mercedes, that would be nice.”

