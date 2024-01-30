Michael Schumacher Would Not Let His Son Mick Enter His Formula 1 Garage to Protect Him

According to recent reports from GP Fans, ex-Mercedes team boss Nick Fry has shared insights into Michael Schumacher’s protective instincts toward his son Mick. In a heartfelt disclosure, Fry reflected on his interactions with Michael Schumacher and emphasized the legendary driver’s role as a watchful guardian.

During his conversation, Fry revealed that Mick’s access to Michael Schumacher‘s F1 garage was restricted during his early years. Fry said, “I also fondly remember how Michael and Corinna protected their kids. Mick, who was a teenager [was] not being allowed into the garage. They protected him from the glare of publicity as much as they could.”

Fry went on to say that it was heartwarming to observe Mick Schumacher trying to sneak a peek at his father’s car from the back of the garage. Subsequently, the Briton shared two distinct sets of memories about Schumacher. Speaking of his most cherished recollections, he highlighted the family-oriented side of Michael.

Fry cited instances where both Mick and his son played together. On the other hand, the former Brawn GP CEO was sad at Michael Schumacher’s inability to assist Mick in his racing career. Nevertheless, after hearing these stories, one might ponder Nick Fry’s identity and his strong connection with the Schumacher family.

The 67-year-old held the position of CEO at Mercedes and also served as the team principal for Honda which became Brawn GP and then Mercedes after the mid-2000s. Consequently, he was fortunate enough to work with one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.

What’s the current status of Michael Schumacher’s son Mick?

Mick Schumacher’s highly anticipated debut with Haas took place in 2021. Unfortunately, his time with the American team was less than stellar. Following two years of disappointment, Haas decided to part ways with Mick Schumacher. It was because, in the 2022 season, the German driver only managed to accumulate twelve points and was frequently involved in crashes.

His notable crashes in Saudi Arabia and Monaco Mick left team principal Guenther Steiner visibly frustrated. Additionally, Steiner documented an incident in his book that solidified his distrust of Mick. While describing the episode, Steiner highlighted a crash on the in-lap, resulting in the American outfit losing a car just five minutes into the race.

Hence, as the season concluded, they announced that Mick Schumacher would not continue for Haas in 2023. During that period, the 2020 F2 champion’s career appeared to have reached its conclusion. However, Mercedes stepped in and extended an offer for him to take on a reserve driver role in their team.

Schumacher continued to show promise over time, and in September of last year, there were hints that the 24-year-old driver might establish a relationship with Alpine. However, this was just for the World Endurance Championship and not for any deal in F1.

Nevertheless, there are chances for Mick to return to the sport, as Audi is set to enter Formula 1 in 2026. According to reports from Mirror UK, the German manufacturer already has significant plans. One of these plans is perhaps to hire Mick Schumacher.