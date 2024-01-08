Who Is “Ms. Fine”- The Wedding Planner Hired by Michael Schumacher’s Daughter for Her Special Day?

Michael Schumacher‘s daughter, Gina Schumacher has announced that she will be tying the knot in the summer of 2024. Gina will be marrying her boyfriend of 6 years, and fellow equestrian, Iain Bethke at her family estate in Mallorca. Now, it is being revealed by several sources including BILD, that her wedding planner is Nadine Metgenberg dubbed ‘Ms. Fine’.

Metgenberg, who heads Fine Weddings & Parties is a well-known celebrity event organizer. Her resume boasts of millionaires and A-listers and she has organized weddings as well as elaborate and touching funerals for many celebrities in the past. Naturally, given her acumen and her company’s name, she has been dubbed as ‘Ms. Fine’.

She has worked with are some really well-known and powerful names. For instance, she has organized events for the likes of Robbie Williams, Helene Fischer and revered Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli.

Her company is one of the most prominent event planners in the whole of Germany. Metgenberg has also been felicitated as the best German wedding planner by Vogue and ELLE. Naturally, the Schumachers were eager to get her onboard for Gina’s wedding.

Not a lot of information about Gian Schumacher’s wedding is public yet. However, it would not be a surprise if they decide to keep most of the matter private.

Gina Schumacher to marry at her picturesque family estate in Spain

Gina Schumacher, along with her family has decided that the marriage will take place at their own family estate. Reportedly, Michael Schumacher could make an appearance at this wedding ceremony, which is why they feel that doing it in their home is the best course of action.

The Schumacher family estate in Mallorca is a thing to behold. The family owns an exquisite estate on the mountains in Mallorca, overlooking the coastal town of Port d’Andratx. Naturally, Gina wants her wedding to be a private family affair and one that she will remember forever.

Gina wants to exchange her vows with Bethke under a arch and building. It will be Nadine’s responsibility to make it a grand affair. A person close to the family even told BILD, “Nadine is a power woman, a mother lion. She will give the Schumachers a moment for eternity.”

Another mountain for Ms. Fine to climb will be to keep Michael’s health a secret. The family has been very private about the details surrounding Michael Schumacher’s health. And if the seven-time world champion is to be a part, it will be up to Nadine to maintain utmost secrecy and confidentiality.