Michael Schumacher’s Daughter Gina Turns Fashion Designer: Launch Date of First Collection Announced

Michael Schumacher‘s daughter Gina Schumacher was well-known as an equestrian showjumper. However, little was known about her interest in fashion. She has collaborated with the German fashion brand Herzen’s Angelegenheit for a new collection. This collection will take inspiration from her affinity for horses and will launch in December this year.

She posted a promotional video on her Instagram as an announcement of this collaboration with Herzen’s Angelegenheit. This collection will include silk blouses with horse prints as well as a triangular scarf as an additional accessory.

The brand described these blouses as “versatile” and “comfortable to wear”. Meanwhile, the scarf is there to round off the look. About her upcoming collection, Gina said in the video, “Designed to reflect the inner elegance”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Schumacher (@gina_schumacher)

Her post caption also hints at the summer-like theme of the collection: “Do you love sunshine, summer & beautiful blouses? I do, and I absolutely love everything about this new collection. Thank you @herzensangelegenheit”.

Now, the brand has a ‘Fashion Bus’ which is a boutique bus on a tour of Europe and currently has covered a few cities in Germany. However, Gina’s collection won’t yet feature on this tour bus with its launch happening in December. Meanwhile, she has other important events lined up for this summer as well, mainly her wedding.

Gina Schumacher’s wedding

It came out after Michael Schumacher’s 55th birthday earlier this year that his daughter will be planning to marry her boyfriend of six years — Iain Bethke. He is also an equestrian and the couple is due to get married this summer, as per reports.

Per Bild, Gina has hired the celebrity wedding planner Nadine Metgenberg, who is also known as ‘Ms. Fine‘. Still, she wants her wedding to be a private family affair because of her father Michael’s health condition.

That is why, the wedding could take place at the Schumacher family estate in Mallorca, Spain. Reports also suggest that the seven-time F1 champion could be at the wedding and thus Gina wants her wedding planner to keep things as private as possible.