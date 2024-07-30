mobile app bar

Michael Schumacher’s Daughter Gina Turns Fashion Designer: Launch Date of First Collection Announced

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michael Schumacher’s Daughter Gina Turns Fashion Designer: Launch Date of First Collection Announced

Credits: IMAGO / Panama Pictures

Michael Schumacher‘s daughter Gina Schumacher was well-known as an equestrian showjumper. However, little was known about her interest in fashion. She has collaborated with the German fashion brand Herzen’s Angelegenheit for a new collection. This collection will take inspiration from her affinity for horses and will launch in December this year.

She posted a promotional video on her Instagram as an announcement of this collaboration with Herzen’s Angelegenheit. This collection will include silk blouses with horse prints as well as a triangular scarf as an additional accessory.

The brand described these blouses as “versatile” and “comfortable to wear”. Meanwhile, the scarf is there to round off the look. About her upcoming collection, Gina said in the video, “Designed to reflect the inner elegance”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gina Schumacher (@gina_schumacher)

Her post caption also hints at the summer-like theme of the collection: “Do you love sunshine, summer & beautiful blouses? I do, and I absolutely love everything about this new collection. Thank you @herzensangelegenheit”.

Now, the brand has a ‘Fashion Bus’ which is a boutique bus on a tour of Europe and currently has covered a few cities in Germany. However, Gina’s collection won’t yet feature on this tour bus with its launch happening in December. Meanwhile, she has other important events lined up for this summer as well, mainly her wedding.

Gina Schumacher’s wedding

It came out after Michael Schumacher’s 55th birthday earlier this year that his daughter will be planning to marry her boyfriend of six years — Iain Bethke. He is also an equestrian and the couple is due to get married this summer, as per reports.

Per Bild, Gina has hired the celebrity wedding planner Nadine Metgenberg, who is also known as ‘Ms. Fine‘. Still, she wants her wedding to be a private family affair because of her father Michael’s health condition.

That is why, the wedding could take place at the Schumacher family estate in Mallorca, Spain. Reports also suggest that the seven-time F1 champion could be at the wedding and thus Gina wants her wedding planner to keep things as private as possible.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these