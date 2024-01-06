Days After Michael Schumacher’s 55th Birthday, Daughter Gina Prepares to Tie the Knot on Serene Family Property

Even though Michael Schumacher’s has been going through a tough time since his tragic accident back in 2013, they had reason to celebrate, as the F1 legend turned 55 on 3rd January. Now they get prepared to see Gina Schumacher daughter tie the knot.

Advertisement

Gina Schumacher is set to get married to Iain Bethke in the picturesque Spanish island of Mallorca according to Bild. Bethke, is an equestrian just like his to-be bride, Gina. The duo reportedly met during their time in the sport of horse-riding and sparks flew.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1GuyDan/status/1742542661167329729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Bild reported that the wedding is due to take place in the summer of this year. Planning for Gina’s big day has already commenced with the dress code for the wedding and the after-party being revealed. Guests will be wearing long dresses (women) and suits (men) without ties owing to the temperatures during the season.

The other question that has been playing on the minds of the fans is who is going to walk the bride down the isle. While Michael Schumacher himself will not be able to do the honors (because of his accident), Mick is being suggested as the perfect candidate to take his father’s role. Gina’s grandfather and Michael’s father, Rolf is also being considered for this all-important task.

Details about Gina Schumacher’s wedding emerge

The couple, who have been together for 6 years now decided to tie the knot in Mallorca owing to the ties Michael has with the island. The family owns an exquisite estate on the mountains in Mallorca, overlooking the coastal town of Port d’Andratx.

While other details are public yet, it is being rumored that the 26-year-old bride will be decked in a beautiful boho style wedding dress with elegant and flowing fabrics. As for the exact venue of the wedding, it is being said that the ceremony will be conducted partly outdoors, including the party.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formulueins/status/1743252395872715001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Given the critical condition that Schumacher finds himself in, many believe that the 55-year-old Ferrari legend will not be able to attend his daughter’s big day. However, people still expect him to make an appearance. If so, this would be the first time Michael Schumacher would make a public appearance after his devastating skiing accident in 2013 left him in a vegetative state. On the other hand, the wedding is also expected to be a very private affair, so even if Schumacher turns up, it could be away from the public eye.