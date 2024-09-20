Mick Schumacher Expects to Make or Break the Sauber F1 Deal in Next 10 Days

Almost two years have passed since Mick Schumacher last raced in F1 but his goal remains the same- to make a comeback in the premier class. The German driver has recently revealed that he expects to hear from Sauber by the end of September about whether they are going to sign him for 2025 and beyond.

When asked by Sky Germany about his future, he replied,

“There will be a decision [at Sauber] in September and so we just have to wait and see what happens in the next few weeks. I don’t want to say anything about what the chances are or what it looks like“.

Since Sauber/Audi are the only team who are yet to confirm their second driver for 2025, Schumacher will only race in F1 next season if they decide to sign him. However, he knows more than anyone how difficult it is to get an F1 seat, having spent almost two years on the sidelines after Haas decided to part ways with him at the end of 2022.

Since there is still a realistic possibility of Sauber/Audi not signing Schumacher, the German has revealed that he is aware he needs to have a Plan B. However, he did not clarify what Plan B is. Perhaps continuing to race in WEC with Alpine?

Other than Schumacher, Sauber/Audi have the option of retaining either of their current drivers — Valtteri Bottas or Guanyu Zhou. However, since the team has waited for so long to make their decision about their second driver, it seems unlikely that they want to retain any of their current drivers.

How good are Schumacher’s chances of landing the Sauber/Audi seat?

Bottas, despite vast experience and a track record of 10 race wins, might get sidelined after the 2024 season. If the team decides to have an entirely new line-up for 2025, they have the option of signing one of the young talents.

21-year-old Franco Colapinto already has impressed many despite his short time in F1 so far. He has competed in just two races and has already scored four points for Williams, a backmarker team.

Moreover, Colapinto also seems to have the backing of his Argentine compatriots Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, who have publicly stated that they are willing to back their countryman. However, it is not just Colapinto who has the backing of some influential figures.

F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto enjoys the backing of his fellow Brazilian and soccer sensation, Neymar Jr. The former PSG star recently put up an Instagram story to congratulate the 19-year-old Brazilian driver for taking the lead in the F2 championship. The social media post could well be a counter to his former teammate Messi and Aguero’s support for Colapinto.