Schumacher thinks it would be unfair if his $1 million earning nephew doesn’t get to drive in F1 next year

Oct 21, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Haas F1 Team driver Mick Schumacher (47) arrives for practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mick Schumacher’s uncle Ralf Schumacher says if his nephew gets sacked by Haas for next year, it would be massively unfair.

The 2020 F2 champion Mick Schumacher got his first F1 break with Haas, and since then, he has seen several highs and lows in the sport. Only after two years, his future in F1 is at a very uncertain position.

After reportedly leaving the Ferrari drivers’ academy, the German race driver could be axed by Haas since they will no longer have any obligation from Ferrari to keep their A-grade product.

Moreover, the Maranello-based team isn’t promoting anyone from their youth ranks. Thus, they could choose between keeping Schumacher or bringing someone else.

Unfair to sack Mick Schumacher

Since the above ents took place, Schumacher’s ties with Haas have only strained. Firstly, Guenther Steiner publically criticized Schumacher for his errors on the track, and then F1 team boss Gene Haas complained about the 23-year-old costing his team “a fortune” on repairs.

So, in the end, Schumacher can be sent off by Haas, as his contract with them is also expiring at the end of this season. If this happens, Schumacher would have no place to go in 2023, as all other seats in the paddock are full.

Except for Williams, who has declared Logan Sargeant as their new driver, but he needs to finish at the top6 in the F2 standings to get his superlicense. So that move is the subject of his feeder series’ results.

Meanwhile, Schumacher’s uncle isn’t pleased with these rumours. He thinks it will be unfair on Schumacher if Haas axes him for the 2023 season. “Mick has done everything he has to do to continue driving for Haas in Formula 1 in 2023,” he writes in his column for Sky Germany.

Does Haas have a choice?

But so far, things are only in favour of Schumacher. Even with his repair bills, he is a supremely talented driver. Moreover, so late into the season, all the good drivers have committed to the other teams.

Haas was reportedly linked with Nico Hulkenberg. Thus, Schumacher’s only genuine competitor is his compatriot. On the other hand, Steiner has also given subtle hints to Daniel Ricciardo about his team’s interests, but the Australian seems to ignore it.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Schumacher finally gets to stay. But if now, it would be one of the biggest sacking of the season, maybe the biggest after Ricciardo with McLaren.

