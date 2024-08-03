mobile app bar

Mick Schumacher Loses Alpine Seat, But Hope Remains Alive in Mattia Binotto

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mick Schumacher Loses Alpine Seat, But Hope Remains Alive in Mattia Binotto

Credits: Imago

Only four seats remain to complete the 2025 grid and Mick Schumacher is hoping to fill one of them. He was a part of Alpine’s Endurance Racing program, but its F1 division is reportedly heading in another direction, which will be a major let-down for Schumacher.

Alpine conducted a test session with Jack Doohan and Schumacher in their 2022-spec car in Le Castellet. Doohan first drove, followed by Schumacher and while it remains unknown how the tests went, Team Principal Bruno Famin revealed that both drivers were almost equally good.

However, as per reports, Doohan was slightly better.

Multiple sources including Sports1 now state that Doohan will sign for Alpine next year, which closes one door for Schumacher’s potential F1 return. He is a junior driver for Mercedes, but won’t get into its F1 team. V-CARB too, will go ahead with its current lineup.

However, not all hope is lost for Schumacher. Sauber still has a spot remaining, with only one of its drivers (Nico Hulkenberg) being confirmed. Mattia Binotto returned to F1 and will be Audi’s boss when it takes over Sauber in 2026.

Binotto could rely on the former Ferrari junior driver’s services. But the latter has to work on it quickly because there is another youngster lined up to fill the Audi cockpit.

Audi eyeing the services of a 19-year-old rookie

Sauber’s current drivers – Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou – don’t have a contract post 2024. Only one of them can remain following Hulkenberg’s arrival, and while neither has been discarded for the other seat, Binotto reportedly doesn’t want either. He has his eyes on Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto.

The 19-year-old F2 rookie has been impressive in the Championship and is currently P2 in the Standings. A plus for Sauber is that Bortoleto remains under the radar despite his promise, and they want to sign him up quickly for the same reason.

Bortoleto too, would not say no to an F1 opportunity, even if it is with a weaker team like Audi. As a rookie F2 driver, all he wants is a seat in the pinnacle of motorsports. Bortoleto’s Brazilian roots could also prove to be of commercial value for Audi and F1 as a whole.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these