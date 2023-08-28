Millions Worth Working Class Hero Lewis Hamilton Sacrificed $299 Dream Possession to Fit In with the “Cool Kids”

Lewis Hamilton, one of the most successful F1 drivers of all time, is also a huge fan of playing video games. Despite being one of the richest drivers in the world, Hamilton has a relatively simple hobby of playing video games, that he enjoys during his free-time. Recently, he revealed that he had to sacrifice a significant part of his hobby in order to try to fit in with his karting peers.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ce3_mHEqjtr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Hamilton did not have an easy childhood. His father supported his career by taking up many jobs, which he struggled to acquire during his formative years. In fact, he had to start his racing career with a hand-me down kart. Despite all this, Hamilton managed to rise to the top. It all paid off in the end and it adds to the person he is today.

Advertisement

Hamilton’s childhood dream of owning a cool helmet

One of the stories that Hamilton shared about his childhood was how he felt left out because the cool kids had a certain type of helmet. Often, he felt very left out because he was a driver and his other peers would engage in more ‘normal activities.’

For Hamilton, having a helmet was much more important, so he let go of his dream of owning a PlayStation, which his friends’ parents got for them.

The Stevenage-born driver also revealed that he and his father created a helmet with masking tape and paint. This was a way for them to bond, get closer to each other and forge lasting memories.

When Lewis Hamilton gave a thoughtful gift to his brother

After making it as an F1 driver, Hamilton honed this hobby he shared with his brother and made sure nothing was lacking. Today, he travels around the world so there is little time for him to play games with his loved ones, like his brother Nicolas.

However, to make sure that they maintain their level of competitiveness, Hamilton had a surprise solution for Nicolas.

Advertisement

In 2021, he surprised Nicholas with a portable gaming console, allowing them to connect and play together even when they were away from home due to racing commitments. Nicholas shared the gaming rig picture on Instagram and expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful gift.