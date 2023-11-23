Sergio Perez Is No Longer the King of Street Circuits, Explains F1 Expert – “The Team Is Very Disappointed”

According to ex-driver and analyst Robert Doornbos, Sergio Perez no longer holds the ‘king of streets’ title. This is because the Mexican has recently let himself pass too easily on the tracks, which has caused the team to suffer two consecutive setbacks.

In a recent Motorsport.com interview, Doornbos highlighted Perez’s loss of prowess on street circuits, attributing it to the Mexican’s mindset. According to the ex-driver turned analyst, Perez’s recent races saw him easily letting rivals pass. Using the example of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the 42-year-old suggested that had Perez resisted Alonso’s last-lap overtake, the outcome would have varied.

In light of this, Doornbos has conveyed the team’s extreme displeasure with Sergio Perez’s performance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. He said, ” You could just tell he[Checo] thought he had it all in, especially that one-two for the team. The team is also very disappointed when you give up a position so easily.”

Aside from this, the former driver also emphasized how Perez had previously excelled on the street tracks. However, considering Perez’s performance in Las Vegas, Doornbos claims that Checo’s reputation as the street king can be trashed. This is particularly because of the manner he lost his P2 to Charles Leclerc.

The analyst stated, “In the beginning, he was often able to deliver special performances on street circuits, because with the best car underneath you, you can easily drive a long way to the front. But the supremacy that he used to show during these kinds of races is now hard to find. ”

Doornbos’ indication that Perez could lose his “Street King” title, unfortunately, appears to be accurate. This is due to Perez’s recent performances, which suggest a decline in his domination on windy, tight street track courses, where he previously thrived.

Despite having a disappointing 2023 Sergio Perez is anticipated to perform well next year

Sergio Perez has faced recent criticism due to a disappointing 2023 season. Despite a strong start, where he fiercely competed with Verstappen and seemed poised for a championship win, the season took an unexpected turn for the worse. While his teammate Verstappen secured victory in ten consecutive races, Perez encountered difficulties, struggling even to qualify for the third round.

However, as the season draws to a close, Perez seems to be regaining his lost form. Still, if he wants to alter the course of events in 2024, a lot of effort needs to be made with consistency. In light of this, Robert Doornbos claimed, ” It [season] has to be more consistent, he will really have to be more consistent.”

Nevertheless, Doornbos also emphasized the difficulties Checo will face in competing against Max Verstappen in 2024. While providing a viewpoint, the analyst said, ” If Max takes all the wins, he[Checo] will have to finish at least third.”

In essence, Perez’s 2023 season has sparked questions about his continued presence in the Milton Keynes team. Simultaneously, Red Bull has offered mixed indications about their commitment to keeping Checo. Given these circumstances, it remains to be seen if the Austrian outfit will opt for Checo in 2024 or surprise fans with a different direction.