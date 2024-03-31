“I’m Not Too Worried About His Future”: Charles Leclerc Claims Many Team Principals Are After Carlos Sainz

Before the start of the season, it was announced Lewis Hamilton would replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari. But since then, the Spaniard has only shown that he can walk into any team and his recent Australian GP win has only cemented that belief. Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc reveals, as per RaceFans, that many team principals are after Sainz’s services.

Advertisement

“I don’t think he’s underrated. I think everybody knows Carlos’ worth. I’m not too worried about his future, because I’m sure that many, many team principals are… he doesn’t say it, but for sure they are speaking with him. And I’m sure he will have many opportunities and he’ll just have to make the best choice for his career,” said Leclerc.

Leclerc further argues that Sainz is among the top-rated drivers on the grid. The 29-year-old is also of the belief that he is not underrated in the paddock, and whoever has worked with him knows his worth.

Advertisement

With Hamilton leaving Mercedes, there is a likelihood of a mega silly season ahead, and Sainz would be the biggest topic of discussion among the participating teams. Therefore, he has been linked everywhere and could also be the one contesting for the title.

Being from the Red Bull academy, there have been rumors of him joining the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. Both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko haven’t denied that possibility, and the Madrid-born driver could return to where it all started.

Australia could be a big push for Carlos Sainz and Red Bull alliance

While Sainz performed impressively in Melbourne, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez had an underwhelming outing. The Mexican driver, who for the majority of 2023 was on thin ice in front of the Red Bull hierarchy, failed to fill in the responsibility bestowed upon him after Max Verstappen retired.

Perez finished the race in fifth and was hardly able to challenge the McLaren and Ferrari duos. That really signaled how Perez could be a liability if the field closes even more next year. Then, Red Bull could be at risk of losing the constructors’ championship while they are at the forefront under the current regulations.

Advertisement

Therefore, Sainz, who has been a reliable lieutenant at every team he has worked at, could be a suitable partner for Verstappen. On the other hand, Daniel Ricciardo has failed to perform for sister team V-CARB, so far. His chances of returning to Red Bull get slimmer with each passing day.

At the same time, Mercedes would also be eyeing Sainz’s services. Considering, the Silver Arrows can bounce back under the new regulations in 2026, Sainz could fancy playing a long haul and replace the man who ousted him at Ferrari – Lewis Hamilton.