Minor Change in Monaco GP Layout Left Charles Leclerc Blindsided During the Race

Charles Leclerc couldn’t have asked for a better Monaco GP two weeks ago. After years of heartbreak in front of his home fans, Leclerc finally stood on top, winning the Grand Prix. However, one aspect of the weekend left him in the dark, something Leclerc admits, aided him multiple times in the past.

Walking down the streets of Monaco with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux, Leclerc spoke about the removal of the screen on turn one, as seen in a video on his YouTube channel. This wasn’t a welcome change for the 26-year-old, because of his habit of following the race while driving.

“After the first turn in front of Ricky’s place. There was a big screen for all these buildings. It was so helpful for me.”

In the past, watching the race from that screen in Monaco couldn’t have been too fun for Leclerc, owing to the misfortunes he suffered on the track. But it was of help. He had an idea of where he and other drivers were.

At the 2024 Monaco GP, Leclerc would have loved to see himself on screen, especially on the final lap of the outing. The spectators watching from stands, and even those in the apartment buildings adjacent to the track, were all on their feet applauding him.

In what was a thoroughly comfortable affair, the Monegasque won his home race, bringing an end to half a decade of bad luck in the Principality.

Charles Leclerc’s emotional Monaco GP win

During the last lap in Monaco, Leclerc revealed that he was on the verge of tears. He was thinking about all the people who helped him reach where he is today, and one of the main figures was his father.

One week ago, Charles Leclerc claimed his maiden Monaco win pic.twitter.com/elmQDjoSrt — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 2, 2024

Having passed away in 2017, Leclerc’s father Herve couldn’t watch him conquer the streets of Monte Carlo, but he made him proud. He made the entire Leclerc family proud.

In terms of the Championship, this win also closed the gap between Leclerc and Max Verstappen to 61 points. With the latter’s team Red Bull expected to struggle in Canada too, Leclerc will be hoping to pick up a Ferrari win once again.