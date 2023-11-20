“More to the Job as a Formula 1 Driver”: Las Vegas GP Does Not Deserve the Criticism From Max Verstappen, Claims F1 Experts

The Las Vegas GP found itself on the receiving end of immense criticism from Max Verstappen ever since the race weekend kicked off with the press conference. However, as per a recent report by F1Maximaal, Sky Sports F1 analysts Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, and Danica Patrick have spoken out against the Dutchman’s incessant criticism.

Being a former world champion himself, Button explained that racing isn’t the only thing that an F1 driver has to do. He said, “As we all know, there is more to a job as a Formula 1 driver. The racing is the fun part, but they mainly make their money from everything that happens off the track. It’s just part of it“.

Brundle also spoke in favor of the Las Vegas GP and claimed that he was extremely jealous of the drivers. He explained that the drivers have an extremely valuable platform where they are being shown a lot of love and are being appreciated for their talents.

The 64-year-old Briton claimed that it must be extra special to win a race in Las Vegas, given all the facilities at the disposal of the drivers. Hence, he did not understand why Verstappen was so critical about the weekend.

Similarly, Patrick also spoke regarding the issue and while she does understand where Verstappen is coming from, the former racer also explained that there will always be off-the-track activities in F1. She said, “There must be a balance and that there will also be events where you have to do a lot of work off the track.”

Max Verstappen asked to tone down his criticism by Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen had been going all in against the Las Vegas GP right from the beginning of the race weekend. The opening ceremony did not sit well with the Red Bull star as he claimed that the Grand Prix was 99% show and only 1% actual sport.

Following the practice sessions, he claimed that the track wasn’t that good and there were many other better alternatives that could provide better racing opportunities. However, his opinion about Sin City did seem to change after winning the race. The three-time world champion was heard singing Viva Las Vegas on the radio after claiming the victory.

The Las Vegas GP was one of the rare instances where even Helmut Marko urged Verstappen to tone down his criticism. He explained that the majority of the sponsorship money comes from off-the-track activities and Red Bull don’t really want to upset their sponsors.