Charles Leclerc recalls his father’s pragmatic advice which changed his perspective towards racing

Charles Leclerc recalls his father Herve Leclerc’s advice which keeps him down to earth despite all the celebrations in a Formula 1 car.

The Ferrari driver has had a rollercoaster year with plenty of ups and downs in the first half of the 2022 season. He secured three victories and two podiums.

However, with the podium celebrations, there were also three retirements and questionable Ferrari strategies. Due to this, Leclerc missed out on the podium places.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could return their $4.6 Million worth of cars to Ferrari

Hand of Jules Bianchi and Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s journey

Charles Leclerc is one of the top talents in Formula One and is a future world champion. He has plenty of accolades in Karting, Formula Renault, and Formula 3.

The number 16 Ferrari driver also won the F2 world championship with Prema Racing back in 2017. This impressed Sauber Alfa Romeo with whom he finished 13th in 2018.

As per Leclerc himself, despite being born in Monaco, he did not come from a rich background. It was Ferrari’s development program and his godfather Jules Bianchi’s backing that helped the driver achieve success.

My father has done absolutely everything for me to get to where I am today. He was always doing everything to give everyone around a smile and to make our family happy.

5 years you are gone and I miss you everyday. You were the best father I could have wished for, I love you♾❤️ pic.twitter.com/iPKFDgQLzc — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) June 20, 2022

Herve Leclerc’s down-to-earth advice to the Ferrari driver

The 24-years-old’s father Late Herve Leclerc drove in the Formula 3 world championships back in the 1980s and 1990s. With a driving-focused childhood, the young Ferrari driver is hardheaded.

Herve Leclerc passed away four days before his son won the 2017 Formula 2 Baku round. Throughout his journey, there is his father’s advice that Leclerc keeps in his heart.

Leclerc explains: “When you’re seven years old, you win two races in a row, you think you’re unbeatable. My father told me to always be humble, even in good moments, and especially when you feel you are unbeatable.”

Also Read: $12 Million worth Charles Leclerc can’t wear the precious gift he received from his mechanics because of FIA