“Max has got a reputation of not yielding, I don’t either” – Charles Leclerc accepts the Max Verstappen challenge before the race

Charles Leclerc is ready to take on the challenge from world champion Max Verstappen as he heads towards winning the Bahrain GP.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the pole position in qualifying in Bahrain ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Going forward, the Ferrari driver plans to stay ahead and claim the victory.

With the world champion locking in the front row with Leclerc for the race day, the stage is set for a face-off between the two. There is no doubt that Ferrari is one of the strongest cars on the track and the Monégasque is confident to take on the challenge with Verstappen with it.

The Dutchman is known for his aggressive driving style and not yielding in a battle and the Ferrari driver is not worried about it.

Talking to Sky Sports ahead of the race, the reporter pointed out Verstappen’s behaviour of not yielding, to which, Leclerc unhesitatingly said, “I don’t either.”

Also Read: Haas boss hypes Ferrari engine after seeing massive performance surge in 2022

Charles Leclerc to claim the victory

The race began quite smoothly for Leclerc in Bahrain but it was not long after that Verstappen came swooping in to take the lead away. While the Dutchman made three attempts to take the lead, he failed each time.

However, the Monégasque did not yield. As soon as Verstappen passed his rival for the lead, Leclerc retaliated and took his position back.

The Red Bull driver tried to take the lead on Turn 1 but Leclerc got the DRS on the next straight and went around the outside of Turn 4.

🗣️ “Max has got this reputation of not yielding…” 🗣️ “I don’t either.” Turn One should be interesting 🍿 📺 Sky Sports F1

📲 https://t.co/me3osUi2Io

#️⃣ #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/BsgaS7MWbw — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 20, 2022

Verstappen did the same thing again in the next lap and the Ferrari driver defended his position yet again. This time Leclerc did it more comfortably.

Moreover, Verstappen did not give in and again went ahead but this time he made a tiny mistake and locked up in Turn 1. On top of this, Verstappen was warned to watch his brakes.

Also Read: Lando Norris calls out aggressive race craft of Max Verstappen