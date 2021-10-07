“Mr Wolff can also wear the overalls at the weekend in Istanbul” – Helmut Marko suggests Toto Wolff attend Turkish GP in Red Bull overalls after an old picture of him racing for them emerges

“Mr. Wolff can also wear the overalls at the weekend in Istanbul” – Helmut Marko cheekily suggests Toto Wolff can support rivals Red Bull during the Turkish Grand Prix this weekend.

An old photo has emerged of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in arch-rival Red Bull colors, delighting Dr. Helmut Marko. He says he has nothing to do with the picture but cheekily suggests Wolff come in a Red Bull outfit for this weekend’s Turkish GP at Istanbul.

“I hope it’s not a recent photo. But seriously, I have no idea how it came about. In any case, I have nothing to do with it.

“Mr. Wolff can also wear the overalls at the weekend in Istanbul.”

As it turns out, Wolff competed in endurance races and won the Dubai 24-Hour race in Red Bull colors in 2006.

TOTO WOLFF RED BULL 👍🇦🇹🐂 pic.twitter.com/OItow1oSqh — Glock Deprê 🇩🇪 (@passouoglock) May 28, 2021

Toto Wolff to lead ‘aggressive’ Mercedes in the remaining races

Mercedes and Red Bull are locked in an incredibly tight fight in both the constructors’ and drivers’ championships. With the season entering its final phase, Wolff is prepared to go aggressive and all out in order to maintain their dominance over the sport.

“This season is keeping all of us on our toes and that’s something we are enjoying immensely, but it also means we have to be aggressive with our approach to the season in order to maximise the points available.

“That’s our focus for Turkey and beyond. I know Lewis, Valtteri [Bottas] and the entire team are fired up for the battle that lies ahead, and we look set for another exciting race this weekend at Istanbul Park where there are still many unknowns for us because of the track surface and weather conditions in 2020.

“It’s an exciting track layout and a good one for racing, so I think we will be in for another spectacular twist in this brilliant F1 season.”

Also Read “That could also happen in the first year” – Mercedes not ruling out a blockbuster title fight between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell next season