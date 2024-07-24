Music Composer of Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Movie Had a Dessert Disaster Leading to a Clothing Crisis

Iconic composer Hans Zimmer, who has undertaken F1-related projects in the past (Rush, 2013), is going to be the composer for the highly anticipated Brad Pitt starrer ‘F1’. The German was in the paddock at the 2024 Austrian GP. However, a twist of fate led to him facing a clothing crisis in the Spielberg Hills.

Zimmer, who will be working on the score for the movie, being co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, was discussed about on the Pad-Hoc Podcast recently. While in conversation, host and F1TV presenter Lawrence Barretto revealed the crisis the German faced at the 2024 Austrian GP weekend.

Barretto, who was interviewing the 66-year-old at the GP, narrated, “His wife was holding his ice cream for him while he could chat to me, and he was very excited to return to get his ice cream.” Baretto then went on to explain that owing to the Austrian heat, his ice cream had obviously melted and was all over his shirt!

The problem was that Zimmer was scheduled to perform and orchestrate the Austrian National anthem just before the start of the Grand Prix. With no spare shirt in sight, his wife embarked on a mission to get her husband ready for the big show.

“He obviously performing [the Austrian National Anthem] in an hour – and they’ve just got this napkin trying to scrub out the ice cream from his shirt,” added Barretto.

Zimmer became an instant fan favorite at the 2024 Austrian GP

This little hiccup did not derail Zimmer’s allure during the pre-race National Anthem. Safe to say, the German music composer was on the top of his game and delivered a rousing rendition of the Austrian anthem.

Zimmer also appeared for the podium ceremony. For Formula 1 fans, the inclusion of Zimmer in the all-star crew of the F1-themed movie is most likely a good sign. The 66-year-old is a legendary and iconic name in Hollywood.

Hans Zimmer and F1 is the collab we NEVER knew we needed! An EPIC performance of the Austrian National Anthem pic.twitter.com/uGM9rXTUSZ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 30, 2024

Zimmer has also been a part of other Formula 1-related projects in the past. His score for the movie Rush – depicting the friendship and rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt during their F1 days – was very well received by the fans.

The German also has an extensive resume of working on movies such as Gladiator, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight. Moreover, he is a two-time Academy Award winner and a four-time Grammy-winning artiste. Therefore, the sound of the soon-to-release F1 movie is most likely in safe and experienced hands.