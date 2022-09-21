“My girlfriend designs my racing helmets” – Valtteri Bottas reveals Tiffany Cromwell has the creative acumen in helmet designs

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas revealed that his girlfriend designs the helmets he wears during Formula 1 races.

Bottas has been in a relationship with Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell since 2020. The latter is often seen attending Bottas’ F1 races and the Finn himself attends his partner’s cycling events on several occasions.

Earlier this year, Bottas was seen supporting Cromwell in one of her cyclin tournaments which warmed the hearts of the F1 community. It’s clear that they are very close to each other and share a strong bond.

Bottas recently attended the PITSTOP podcast alongside his Alfa Romeo teammate Guanyu Zhou. The two were talking about life in and outside of F1 along with their interests and hobbies. The hosts asked them what they would be doing, had they not been F1 drivers. Bottas revealed that his choice would definitely be an Ice Hockey player.

Zhou on the other hand admitted that he would not be involved in sports at all. Instead, the Chinese driver would have his own brand and start his line of fashion.

Tiffany Cromwell designs F1 helmets for Valtteri Bottas

Zhou is deeply interested in fashion and his dream profession outside of F1 would definitely be in that field itself. The rookie Alfa Romeo driver added that as F1 drivers, the only place he can try out his fashion ideas is on his race helmet.

It was then that Bottas revealed the person who designed his race helmets. It is none other than his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell.

“My girlfriend is designing my racing helmets,” the former Mercedes driver said. “That’s her. She’s like a hobby designer so its pretty cool.”

Bottas joined Alfa Romeo in 2022 after spending five seasons with Mercedes. The 33-year-old played a vital role in the team’s five consecutive Constructors’ Title wins during his time in Brackley. He also won 10 races with the Silver Arrows.

However, the Finnish driver wanted more stability about his F1 future, and Mercedes were not willing to offer him multi-year contract, something which Alfa Romeo did. As a result, he made the switch to the Hinwil-based outfit, a place where he insists he’s happy and feeling confident.

