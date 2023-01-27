“My Greatest Joy Was Charles’ Q3”: Fred Vasseur Reveals Watching Charles Leclerc Getting Mammoth Result for Sauber Was Equal to a Championship Win

Every team in Formula 1 isn’t fortunate enough to be the world champion. However, getting little wins is necessary for the smaller teams to keep going and extract as many financial gains from the competition.

Sauber (now Alfa Romeo) under Frederic Vasseuer is one such team. Earlier it used to have Ferrari drivers, which the Maranello-based team thought would probably be good enough to lead them one day.

Charles Leclerc also had this same route before joining Ferrari in 2019. The Monegasque was competing for them during the 2018 season and had a great season that only triggered a move for him in Ferrari.

Fred Vasseur tells Charles Leclerc that gave him the best F1 memory

Grand Prix qualifying isn’t just an exhibition of how fast your car can be but also how good your driver is. When drivers from the lower grid come into the Q3, it’s dramatic and gives good entertainment to fans.

With Sauber for the first time in his career, Leclerc came into the final round of qualifying at the French GP. He defeated the homeboy Esteban Ocon to promote himself to another run to get his best mark. In that qualifying, he settled with an impressive P8.

That feat by the Monegasque was ecstatic for the Swiss team, including the team principal Vasseur. Even after five years, he defines it as a good enough feeling as he would have had with winning a championship.

There’s no #F1DriverOfTheDay vote on Saturdays… But if there was, we’re pretty sure it would go to @Charles_Leclerc today! An incredible job to get through to Q3 for the first time 👏👏👏#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vOsoUSTuhq — Formula 1 (@F1) June 23, 2018

“I’ve experienced similar joys. My greatest joy was Charles’ Q3 at Paul Ricard in 2018 (Charles got through Q3 for the first time with Sauber). Yet we didn’t win the title (laughs). But I promise you it was strong,” Vasseur said when asked what if he wins the title with Ferrari.

The first season and aiming at the title?

The Frenchman has been tasked with getting Ferrari out of the ruins. For a long time, the oldest and most successful team in the sport has been trying to find itself a kiss with glory once again.

However, in all the years, they have only failed. Last year, Red Bull running over them to win the title cost Mattia Binotto his job as the team principal. Will Vasseur be able to do that? He thinks so as he opines his team has all the resources.

Ferrari is stepping into the new season to challenge Red Bull once again. The new data for Project 675, which will be their 2023 F1 challenge, shows promising initial results.

