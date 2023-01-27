Mark Webber Calls Drivers Talking About Their Sacrifices ‘Bulls**t’

Mark Webber has criticised the drivers who claim they had made many sacrifices heading into F1. Webber manages drivers like Oscar Piastri and believes that the drivers making a complaint are already on the back foot if they have that mindset.

In interviews and Netflix’s Drive to Survive, drivers can often be heard talking about the problems they had to go through to achieve their dream of becoming an F1 driver.

It is not a mystery that F1 is a rich sport. To get into the sport you need massive financial backing. Therefore, it becomes relatively easier for those who come from wealthy backgrounds.

Mark Webber calls these claims ‘bulls**t’

Speaking in the Performance Hackers podcast, Webber clarified that let’s not beat around the bush. Drivers are obviously being paid a handsome amount to do a very exclusive job and it is not a burden at all.

Drawing on his own experiences, Webber said that he himself never spoke about sacrifices. He described these claims as an “absolute load of bulls**t.”

Furthermore, he explained that the young drivers who come from Australia and have these kinds of mentality are already starting on the back foot.

In Webber’s opinion, there are only upsides because you are getting to work with top-class people and getting the best out of yourself.

Mark Webber has criticised F1 drivers who talk about “sacrifices” – claiming it is a “load of bull****” 👀#F1 pic.twitter.com/fxlleJFiCz — Crash F1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) January 25, 2023

Webber only had a 2 race contract

Webber who raced as a fierce rival of Sebastian Vettel in the early 2010s revealed that when he got into F1 he only had a contract for 2 races.

In the latter years Red Bull gave him a 1-year contract and this “lit a fire behind him.” In those last 3 years of his F1 career, he was on the verge of being replaced by someone else.

He had this competitive mindset at the time. He knew that if he did deliver what he was asked of the team will definitely renew his years.

“My first contract in F1 was for two races, can you believe that? It was three weeks. Brutal!,” he further added.

