“Netflix curse to cost Max Verstappen the Championship?”: F1 Twitter reacts as reports emerge that Netflix will be filming with Red Bull at the Qatar Grand Prix

According to reports Netflix’s Drive to Survive crew will be filming the Red Bull team at this week’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Drive to Survive is one of the most popular things about F1 right now. The Netflix show has been a global blockbuster and the producers are shooting for the 4th season which is due to release in March. Every Grand Prix weekend, the crew documents one of the 10 teams in the paddock.

They follow the highs and lows of the team during the Grand Prix weekend. This week, it seems as though the docuseries crew will spend time in the Red Bull garage.

This is according to Formula 1 reporter Silja Rulle.

Looks like Netflix is filming with Red Bull this weekend. So if there really is a Netflix curse, the Championship fight might be pretty open again after this weekend #QatarGP #f1 — Silja Rulle (@SiljaRulle) November 18, 2021

A lot of people have associated this with a “Netflix curse” for the teams. During Mercedes’ 125 years anniversary weekend in the 2019 German GP, Netflix was in their garage. It was a disastrous weekend for the team as Valtteri Bottas crashed out of the race and Lewis Hamilton finished 9th.

Do not expect Max Verstappen to be anywhere near the cameras

Earlier this year the 24 year old Red Bull driver said that he would not be taking part in the show. He felt that they created a lot of drama and fabricated rivalries that never existed. As a result, he would not give interviews or be a part of something that is fake.

Last time Netflix filmed Checo in the middle east pic.twitter.com/fPy7kdcRSQ — F1Memes (@F1Memes7) November 18, 2021

Nevertheless, Netflix being in the Red Bull garage may provide some quality content for the fans of the show. Verstappen is currently 14 points ahead of rival Hamilton with just 2 races to go after Qatar.

The emotions and tensions within the team are expected to be well captured and fans cannot wait for the release of the docuseries in May 2022.

However, the Milton-Keynes based team will be hoping that the curse is nothing but a myth.

