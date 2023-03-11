“Never rule out Fernando Alonso until he is 44”: Mark Webber Points His Ex-Rival Is Afraid Of Tom Brady Like Boredom Under Retirement

Fernando Alonso, even at 41, is going strong in Formula 1. In the season’s inaugural race, the Spaniard scored a podium with his AMR23 like he is still at his peak, outshining several drivers who are even younger than him by almost two decades.

While other drivers at this age sit back and relax in life and choose other priorities, Alonso is still in love with the sport. He isn’t willing to stop and aims to complete his current contract with Aston Martin.

But his former rival Mark Webber thinks that the two-time world champion could end up staying longer than he is currently claiming. Even at 44, Alonso could very well be in the sport, claims the former Red Bull driver.

Fernando Alonso is scared of boring life after retirement

Webber claimed never to rule out Fernando Alonso until he is 44. But why is that? Webber has a simple explanation. He thinks he is afraid of having to sit at home and doing nothing ahead.

“I think he is worried about being at home doing nothing, he has had many difficult moments in his career, where he feels like he could have gone another way with a career, but now he has another chance,” said Webber to Motorsport.

This draws a very similar parallel to Tom Brady, who, after a lengthy NFL career, decided to retire. But a few days later declared his return and allegedly spoiled his marriage in between.

Though, Brady has retired from the sport indefinitely as he has so far not announced any intention to return after the end of the last season. But in Alonso’s case, he doesn’t think it’s time to stop.

Mark Webber is right

Alonso has been proud of his lengthy F1 career. There was a time after 2018 no other team found interest in hiring him, predominantly because of his age. The Spaniard then plied his trade in Le Mans, IndyCar and the Dakar rally.

His wait paid off, and he got back entry in F1 through Alpine. However, he admits a couple of years later he might have to leave F1 for good. But even after that, he has a long list of motorsport objectives to complete.

He claims even after retiring from F1. Yet, he would keep driving competitively. Last time he failed to do something significant in the Dakar rally and thinks he can give it another shot. Moreover, Indy500 is also which he never won. He would definitely be fancying it to complete the triple crown in his illustrious career.

