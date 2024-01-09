New AlphaTauri Boss Discloses Helmut Marko’s Approval Got Daniel Ricciardo a Return Amidst Christian Horner’s Initial Resistance

Initially, in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo signed in as a third driver for Red Bull. However, with Nyck de Vries’ sacking, the Aussie race driver got an unexpected return on the grid. Speaking about what unfolded before it went official, the new AlphaTauri boss Peter Bayer has revealed, as per Corriere Dello sport, how Christian Horner was initially reluctant to make that move, but Helmut Marko’s approval in the end sealed the deal.

Advertisement

“Initially he (Horner) said no. He said Daniel was a Red Bull reserve driver and he would continue like that. Then, we actually continued for a month asking how things were going,” said Bayer (translated by Google).

Though Horner gave the idea that Ricciardo’s performance could be evaluated during the Silverstone test, it is pertinent to note that the 50-year-old still didn’t think that the Australian was ready for the job. However, the Honey Badger’s impressive Silverstone test results immediately propelled Marko to speak out, “Yes, why not?”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1744376783024054296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ricciardo entered the 2023 season with a huge drop in confidence. His previous spell at McLaren was something he still would want to forget. After his return to Milton-Keynes, Horner remarked that their former driver had picked up some ‘bad habits’ due to his time at McLaren.

But what convinced the Red Bull bosses was how Ricciardo could be pivotal in judging Yuki Tsunoda, who was managing to dominate rookie De Vries on the track regularly. However, the 34-year-old’s return wasn’t kind to him.

Soon after his return to the track, Ricciardo picked a wrist injury after crashing into the wall during the Dutch GP. This incident forced him to miss five races in a row and to make it worse, his replacement Liam Lawson delivered an impressive cameo. However, 2024 is Ricciardo’s year to make his destiny.

Daniel Ricciardo needs 2024 to be incredible

Red Bull still do not have an ideal driver lineup as Sergio Perez was nowhere near the level of his teammate Max Verstappen last season. The Dutchman picked up more than double the number of points throughout the last season.

Advertisement

This gulf prompted the media to publish reports of Perez’s sacking, and there were rumors that Ricciardo was the first in line to replace him. However, for 2024, Red Bull has decided to stay with Perez, but the job to prove himself is still there.

With the ever-closing field, Red Bull certainly would need a second driver who can protect them from other teams that are attempting to challenge them. So, if Perez replicates his 2023 performances then his exit could be inevitable.

But Ricciardo in 2023 didn’t put in performances that could justify his return either. Apart from a terrific P6 finish in Mexico, he has no other stat to boast his portfolio.

Therefore, the 2024 season is pivotal for Ricciardo to have regular impressive performances and beat Tsunoda. Only then will the Red Bull hierarchy be convinced about re-hiring the Honey Badger. Until then, as Horner recently said, it’s Perez’s seat to lose.