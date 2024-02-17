New Netherlands FC Incoming as Max Verstappen Roasts His Own Father For Egregious Kid Count

Having spent most of his childhood with his father, Max Verstappen is very close with his father. After his parents’ divorce, the Dutchman kept his focus on racing, while his father saw it best to find himself a new partner. He remarried twice and had kids in every marriage. Addressing a question about his siblings in a video on the official Instagram page of Red Bull Racing, Verstappen joked about how his father is planning to make a football (soccer) team.

Advertisement

Q- “Does Max Verstappen have siblings?” Max Verstappen- “Yeah, quite a few, actually. My dad is, I think, planning to make a football team.”

After having a good laugh about Verstappen‘s response, the host asked him how far along were they. The 3X world champion replied they were nearly halfway to achieving the goal. So far, Verstappen has four more siblings, bringing the total to five. Speaking about his preferred position in the hypothetical team, Verstappen said he would be the striker. However, he quickly changed his answer to playing as a Left Winger.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/V3RLEC/status/1758549053967622329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The hilarity of the entire post took a boost from the fact that Sophie Kumpen also liked the post. Kumpen is Verstappen Jr.’s mother and Jos Verstappen’s first wife. The Red Bull driver is the eldest of five siblings. As such, his childhood wasn’t always the happiest, but he kept his focus on what was most important to him. Now, he shares a close relationship with all of his siblings.

Meet the siblings of Max Verstappen

Of the four siblings that Verstappen has, Victoria Jane is the eldest. Born in 1999, she is Verstappen’s only sibling to have the same mother as him. While she, too, had the skills to be a racing driver, she never wanted to. Having her life with her mother after the divorce, she currently owns a fashion brand called, ‘Unleash the Lion.’ The other three siblings of Verstappen come from his father’s next two marriages.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MsportXtra/status/1474334008523857921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The first of these siblings is a sister named Blue Jaye. She is still in her formative years and is figuring out what she would want to do as she gets older. Given her family’s history in racing, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her dabble in the realm. Through his father’s third marriage, the 26-year-old has two more siblings. First is Jason Jaxx, born in 2019. And the second is Mila Faye, born in 2020.