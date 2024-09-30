Nico Hulkenberg Finds Tie up With Audi Just a ‘Simple a Sporting Opportunity’

Nico Hulkenberg will join Sauber next year, ahead of the team’s rebranding as Audi in 2026. When asked about being a German driver for one of Germany’s largest automobile manufacturers, the 37-year-old described it as purely a sporting decision.

“For me, it’s simply a sporting opportunity that has come my way in my career. Racing for a manufacturer,” he said in an interview.

In two years you will be an Audi factory driver. What does that mean for a German? Nivo Hulkenberg: For me, it’s simply a sporting opportunity that has come my way in my career: racing for a manufacturer.” 1/4 https://t.co/Dl05gjf3sg — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) September 30, 2024

In terms of big-name signings, Hulkenberg was the first to be announced by the Neuberg-based manufacturer. Hulkenberg is being dubbed as the leader of the project at Audi. Naturally, there is a sense of German representation and pride.

Since Sebastian Vettel’s retirement in 2022, Hulkenberg remains the only German driver on the grid. Despite rumors of Vettel’s potential comeback, it appears that, for now, this will remain the case.

Sauber/Audi is yet to name the 37-year-old’s teammate, however. As things stand, Valtteri Bottas, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Franco Colapinto are all in the running to drive for the Hinwil-based team in 2025.

Who will drive alongside Hulkenberg?

Team principal Mattia Binotto has plenty of options when it comes to finalizing his driver lineup for next season. Bortoleto, currently leading the F2 standings, is a strong candidate for the seat after being released by McLaren to pursue the opportunity.

On the other hand, Colapinto has also emerged as a strong contender after his impressive performances for Williams. His team principal, James Vowles, has expressed his intent to secure a seat for the 21-year-old in F1 next year. However, Colapinto will not be retained by the Grove-based team due to Carlos Sainz’s arrival in 2025.

Amid this, Bottas, who has been driving for the team since 2022, finds his F1 future hanging in the balance. As he revealed, he has an option to drive for the team next year but is yet to hear from Binotto about their intentions to retain him.

: Valtteri Bottas has admitted his F1 career could end if he doesn’t secure the Stake F1 seat for 2025. Bottas, who is in talks with new team boss Mattia Binotto, hinted at potential progress but acknowledged that options are limited. He remains hopeful his experience will keep… pic.twitter.com/9hrB2szdqb — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) September 11, 2024

Despite this, the #77 driver is still hopeful of driving in F1 next year. With no other vacant seat elsewhere, Sauber is the Finn’s last chance at securing a drive in 2025 and beyond.