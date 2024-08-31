Charles Leclerc “Hates” Carlos Sainz for Being Too Good at This Board Game

Fulfilling media duties ahead of the Italian GP, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz got together for a candid interview. Among a multitude of topics, one of the things that stood out was Leclerc’s admission, that there have been moments where has hated Sainz.

Sainz and Leclerc’s relationship – both on and off track – has appeared to be quite good since the former joined Ferrari in 2021. However, when they engage in activities away from F1, things get heated, as evidenced by Leclerc’s recent revelation.

“When we play chess and he wins, I hate him,” the Monegasque driver admitted. “I hate him for five seconds, and then we talk, and everything is okay.”

have there been moments of friction between you two? charles: of course, of course! it’s obvious! when we play chess and he wins, i hate him! i hate him for five seconds and then we talk and everything is ok! carlos: imagine how much he hates me on track! pic.twitter.com/FzpzNskgzK — yoyo (@williamssainz) August 30, 2024

Presumably, Leclerc’s ‘hatred’ for his teammate never lasted longer than a few seconds. However, this was the second time in one month, that Leclerc used the word ‘hate’ in the same sentence as Sainz.

In the Beyond the Grid podcast, Leclerc was talking about his relationship with Sainz over the years and highlighted the nervy moments the two had on track when they were battling each other. “Yes, there have been many moments where, inside the helmet, I hated him,” he said. “And he hated me.”

However, the two would always resolve their issues by talking it out, and it would never affect their relationship off-track, where friendly terms have always prevailed.

The 26-year-old also stated that he wants their relationship to remain the same, no matter where they are in the future.

Leclerc and Sainz’s “special relationship”

Leclerc and Sainz aren’t just teammates, but friends off the track. Their time together at Ferrari will come to an end in another four months when the Spaniard departs for Williams, but Leclerc insisted that they would continue to see each other.

“Even if we will be in different colors, we will be in the same paddock and see each other often,” he said in the same interview.

Q: i read a nice interview of yours charles, you talked about your relationship with carlos and how you’ll miss him. do you want to make a public declaration? CS: “of love ” : “ehhh! i always said we have a very special relationship, apart from being teammates, we share a… pic.twitter.com/RDGwdriQ1b — leclerc data (@leclercdata) August 28, 2024

Leclerc meanwhile, will have a new teammate at Ferrari – Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time World champion will likely put up a much bigger challenge to the Monegasque than Sainz ever did. So, it remains to be seen if they develop a bond as strong as the one Leclerc shared with Sainz.