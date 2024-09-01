Nico Rosberg Insists Mercedes Should ‘Pay for Max Verstappen’ Despite Having a Settled Lineup

Mercedes announced Kimi Antonelli as its driver for 2025 on Saturday, officially putting an end to all rumors of Max Verstappen moving to the Silver Arrows. However, Nico Rosberg believes that the Brackley-based team should not give up on signing the Dutchman.

At the Italian GP weekend, Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle stated that Mercedes didn’t need to pursue Verstappen’s signature anymore, even for 2026, following their signing of 18-year-old Antonelli, who is regarded as a future World champion. However, Rosberg disagreed.

“If Max is available, you pay for Max,” Rosberg said.

Nico Rosberg after Martin brundle says Mercedes don’t need Max Verstappen in 2026 if Russell and Antonelli can get the job done. Nico Rosberg: I disagree… if max is available, you pay for Max.. strongly pic.twitter.com/nldP3uAbrf — devyani (@formula_dev) August 31, 2024

Toto Wolff had reportedly pursued Verstappen for several months before deciding to sign the talented Antonelli instead. He was even believed to have kept the door open for Verstappen after 2025. But after Antonelli was announced, Wolff admitted that he was no longer looking at Verstappen as an alternative, for the sake of his upcoming lineup.

Antonelli will join George Russell—an already established driver—at Mercedes. Together, they will form a young lineup, and Wolff is excited about the future.

However, Rosberg suggested that passing up a driver like Verstappen would be a mistake. The three-time World Champion’s frustration could build due to Red Bull’s faltering dominance, and he might seek a way out. At such a moment, Mercedes should have its checkbook ready.

Verstappen’s influence a boon for any team

Verstappen and Red Bull started the 2024 season strong, but they fell behind in the development race. McLaren soon became F1’s fastest team, and despite Verstappen’s best efforts, he couldn’t match their pace. The Dutch GP last weekend marked over two months since the 26-year-old last won a race.

However, he has held the fort for Red Bull, consistently fighting for podiums in every race. The three-time World Champion’s talent behind the wheel is unquestionable. That, coupled with a competitive car, creates the perfect winning formula. As such, hiring him should be a no-brainer for any team.

If Wolff takes Rosberg’s advice, either Russell or Antonelli might have to make way. Therefore, it will be crucial for both drivers to be at the top of their game in 2025 to prevent any doubts from creeping in for Wolff.