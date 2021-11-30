“We felt there was one-sidedness in the decisions made”: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admits that his team held talks with the FIA over concerns of bias towards Mercedes

Helmut Marko has revealed that Red Bull were very concerned about the FIA making decisions favouring the Mercedes team.

Red Bull and Mercedes have been battling for both Championships in 2021. Their rivalry has definitely been intense and has led to an ample amount of off-track drama. Both teams have accused each other of using ‘illegal car parts’ throughout the year and the FIA have had to be on their toes to resolve these issues.

Rear wing issues have dominated the headlines over the last few weeks. This conversation started way back in June when Mercedes complained about Red Bull’s flexi wing. As a result, the FIA had to introduce new regulations mid season that instructed all teams to make their rear wings ‘firmer’.

Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko earlier said that he was very frustrated with all the debate surrounding their rear wing after the Azerbaijan GP.

“When Mercedes saw that we were equal or even faster, they first came up with flexi-wings and then all sorts of other sham argument.” Marko said.

“We took those actions as a very unsportsmanlike gesture. After that, we also focused on what happens at Mercedes, for example with those wings.”

“That all comes with it when the battle is as intense as it is this year. Especially when someone is not used to another team being able to offer competition.” he added.

Red Bull held talks with the FIA about Mercedes bias

Marko admitted that the Milton-Keynes based team was worried about FIA favoring Mercedes while announcing verdicts. But since then, they have spoken to the governing body of F1 and have cleared the cold air.

“We felt that there was a certain one-sidedness in the decisions.” said the Austrian. “But in the meantime, we have had several discussions with the FIA and also with Liberty, so I would say that it is ‘part of the game’.”

He was then asked about the war of words between his team principle Christian Horner and Toto Wolff. Marko shrugged it off by saying that an intense rivalry like this often leads to heightened tensions and verbal exchanges.

“You support your own driver, of course. And yes, by doing so you discredit your opponent to a certain extent.” he commented. “But anyway, that’s logical in itself, as long as it stays within limits.” he concluded.

