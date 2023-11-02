Helmut Marko Was Called to Play Judas and Betray Red Bull by Rival Team

One team trying to one-up another by hook or by crook is the norm when it comes to any sporting event. The same goes for teams in F1. As such, poaching high-ranking employees from champion teams is a famous happening, often seen in the F1 realm. Recently, a similar instance almost happened with Helmut Marko at the helm of proceedings.

Marko has been one of F1’s longest-serving members, with his racing days dating back to the 1970s. Since he arrived at Red Bull in 2005, the Austrian has been a key figure in helping the team win multiple championships. Given his experience, a report from BusinessF1 Magazine (sourced in an update on X by RBR Daily) claims the 80-year-old was targeted by a rival team to reveal all of Red Bull’s secrets.

“Helmut Marko had apparently been approached by a rival F1 team Sources close to Marko believe the team wanted information about Red Bull Racing and not utilize his role. He rejected that offer and is determined to retire from F1 after his stint at Red Bull is over.”

With there being no mention of the team’s name, the report confirmed Marko rejected the offer in favor of sticking with his current employers. The atmosphere within the Red Bull camp has been troublesome of late, with reports surfacing of an alleged power struggle within the team.

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner locked in a battle for consolidation of power in Red Bull?

Following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022, news broke of an unrest within the Milton Keynes-based outfit. The reason behind the unrest came in the form of a power struggle between Horner and Marko. With there being a strong belief Horner was looking to oust Marko from the team in order to consolidate power in Red Bull as well as AlphaTauri, the 49-year-old came forward to dismiss all such claims.

Speaking to the media, Horner admitted he owed his entire career to Marko and wouldn’t even think of crossing him. He added he was hopeful of a continued partnership with the 80-year-old for years to come before the veteran would call his time with the sport. Had the case been otherwise, the current constructor’s champions would have faced not one but two major blows, as Max Verstappen claimed he, too, would leave should Marko walk out the exit door.