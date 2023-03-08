Lance Stroll Wrist Conspiracy Takes Dark Turn As F1 Paddock Insider Unravels the Truth: “When Daddy Is the Team Boss…”

Lance Stroll has walked away a hero after the events of the season opener in Bahrain. The Canadian valiantly fought through the pain of surgeries after incurring a wrist injury. While how this happens remains a secret, the information given has been summarized as a simple bike accident. Now, keeping things secret only leads to more speculation, as everything may not be as it seems.

F1 journalist Joe Saward shares the opinion that maybe the Strolls are playing it safe. Unlike other drivers, Lance’s boss is his father; his rich, billionaire father. This adds a shield of protection that others don’t have.

Lance & Lawrence Stroll may be hiding something

Voicing the thoughts of many, Saward states that the obvious reason for the vague information about something as mundane as a wrist injury is that Stroll was doing something he shouldn’t have. Maybe something less palatable than a bike accident.

In his periodic blog, the paddock insider stated, “when Daddy is the team boss, the only fear in such revelations is insurance people because they don’t pay out on claims that ignore what the policies say.”

Intrigued by the hush-hush of it all, the journalist investigated. According to his notes, the accident took place in the Spanish seaside resort of Malaga. “He obviously did himself a bit of a mischief because he took his private jet to Barcelona.” As confirmed by the driver recently, he was treated by the head of the Moto GP medical team, Dr. Xavier Mir Bullo- an expert in hand and elbow microsurgery.

Also read: Lance Stroll Reveals He Returned More Than a Month Ahead of Schedule

Saward provides a realistic insight into what such a surgery entails. “Drivers these days tend to get things bolted together to speed up recovery and deal with the pain involved using pills.” However, this is but a quick fix. With plates and screws doing the job, if the drive crashes a second time, there will be profound additional damage.

Drivers hail the magnificent Lance Stroll

The Aston Martin hero had shared a painful peep into his recovery and surgeries. In an emotional Instagram post thanking the people responsible for getting him back on the track on Sunday, Stroll had people wiping away their tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll)

Many F1 drivers praised the zealous driver’s efforts to get back into the car, and more impressively, to be competitive. Esteban Ocon dubbed the driver “the definition of determination.” His Alpine teammate, Pierre Gasly, chimed in, calling Stroll a “warrior.”

Alonso, after his appreciation of his teammate’s efforts to split the Mercedes duo, also commented, “just phenomenal.” Even Carlos Sainz’s father shared his words of encouragement. “Lance, very well done!! hard work always pays off!”

As Stroll’s miraculous feat continues to be the talk of the paddock, he would be keeping a close eye on that fragile wrist, and hoping for a complete recovery.