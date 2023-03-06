Nico Rosberg Wife: Everything to Know About Vivian Sibold and Children

The F1 2023 season returned with a bang this past weekend in Bahrain, as did 2016 champion Nico Rosberg with his expert punditry. The 37-year-old is among the most famous and respected people in the paddock, as he has a fantastic personality and a lot of experience.

The German competed in F1 from 2006 to 2016, with his best years coming right at the end of his career. He finished second in the Drivers’ Championship twice in 2014 and 2015, before finally achieving his dream in 2016 by winning the title. During his glittering career, he won 23 races and finished on the podium on 57 occasions.

While a lot is known about Rosberg, not much is known about his familial life. With that in mind, here is a deeper look at Rosberg’s wife and whether the duo have any children.

Who is Vivian Sibold?

Vivian Sibold is the wife of Nico Rosberg. The duo married in Monaco at a civil ceremony on July 11, 2014. Rosberg and Sibold met each other as children as their mothers worked together in the fashion industry. Reports claim that the duo began dating in 2003 and have been in love ever since.

On a personal front, Sibold currently works as an interior designer. She studied the same at Istituto Europeo di Design (IED), after which she also completed internships in London and New York.

After establishing her name in the industry, she has focused on designing mansions and penthouses. Sibold was interestingly also approached by the Lotus F1 team to design their home.

Do Nico Rosberg and Vivian Sibold have any children?

Nico Rosberg and Vivian Sibold have two daughters: Alaia and Naila. Alaia was born in 2015, while Naila was born in 2017. After the birth of her daughters, Vivian has posted several images with them on her Instagram handle. Some of those posts can be seen below:

Vivian Sibold’s net worth

According to thesportslite.com, Vivian Sibold has a net worth of approximately $2 million. While most of her net worth comes from her profession as an interior designer, she is also believed to earn some of her income as a social media influencer and entrepreneur.

The 37-year-old has a huge fan following of over 87.8k on Instagram. Most of the images she posts are of the family or to promote her business. She owns an ice cream shop in Ibiza called Vivi’s Creamery.

