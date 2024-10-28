Nicolas Hamilton Reveals His Psychological Perspective On Cerebral Palsy: ‘Easy for Dad to Say’

“I am born with three wheels on my wagon”, Nicolas Hamilton said about his disability, as he opened up about his struggles with cerebral palsy during his formative years in a Sky Sports F1 interview. Over the years, Nicolas—Lewis Hamilton’s brother—has managed to overcome several obstacles with his physique, particularly from a psychological perspective.

Talking to Natalie Pinkham, Nicolas revealed how he felt when he saw all his friends being “able-bodied” and playing outside, while he did physiotherapy inside the house. He deemed it a physical and mental workout to strengthen his legs every day.

“Disability is accepted within motorsport” ❤️ Like his brother, Nicolas Hamilton is a trailblazer pic.twitter.com/HjxrGBjC65 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 27, 2024

About his parents’ support, Nicolas stated that his mother Linda was a very dear motivator for him, advising him to “keep pushing forward”. Even his father Anthony played a crucial role in toughening him up, teaching him to move along and fight the difficult circumstances rather than complaining about them.

However, Nicolas also highlighted how during his adulthood, he was a lone fighter despite his family and parents being there to support him. He said,

“Even though we are together, and we’re doing it together, it’s only me living with it. If my dad says, I can get up that step, it’s easy for him to say. I’ve actually gotta figure out how I do it.”

This was mainly the situation during his childhood, as Nicolas’ condition has improved a lot today. The 32-year-old has raced in the British Touring Car Championship and is actively pursuing motorsports like his elder brother.

From struggling with physiotherapy to racing professionally

When considering Nicolas as an individual, separate from Lewis‘ achievements, he serves as a significant source of inspiration for differently-abled people to make their mark in any field they choose.

Nicolas likely had his brother’s story in mind, but his own journey—from struggling to move his body in synchronization as a child—is one that deserves its own movie or documentary. He described how physiotherapy during his childhood “hurt” him significantly when his body was “stretched” and “pulled.”

It is unimaginable and also motivating that a child who suffered so much with cerebral palsy went on to become a regular competitor in motorsports — a true fighter.