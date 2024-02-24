Christian Horner Admits Daniel Ricciardo’s Reserve Driver Role Could Have Ended His F1 Career

Daniel Ricciardo got an unlikely yet much-needed homecoming at Red Bull in 2023. Joining the Milton Keynes-based team as its reserve driver, the Australian was going to be on the sidelines initially. After suffering at McLaren, this was the only option Ricciardo had. He had to work for marketing and put in simulator work behind the scenes. On the latest season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted that this reserve role could have ended his F1 career altogether.

In Episode 2: ‘Fall From Grace’, Horner highlighted how Ricciardo was already going through tough times. This is why he offered his old driver a reserve role. While it looked like a good prospect as a soft landing for the 34-year-old, it may have also backfired, fully killing Ricciardo’s confidence on the sidelines.

Horner mentioned that he was not sure if being a Red Bull reserve may help Ricciardo or not. He stated, “Ultimately Daniel might have to accept that his time in Formula 1 is done.”

Naturally, for a racing driver, just taking part in PR appearances and doing simulator work is not a utopian life- especially for an 8-time Grand Prix winner like Daniel. While Horner stated that promotional work was his primary role, he was also supportive of Ricciardo looking to rediscover his mojo back in the homely conditions at Red Bull.

Eventually, the tables turned for Ricciardo in these desperate times in 2023. After eight months of being on the sidelines, a real opportunity came quite earlier than he expected.

How did Christian Horner orchestrate Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 comeback?

2023 was quite contrasting for Red Bull’s two teams. While the Milton-Keynes-based outfit was dominating at the front, AlphaTauri (now Visa Cash App RB) was in the doldrums as a backmarker. On top of this, their Dutch recruit Nyck de Vries was struggling despite being quite an experienced driver in motorsport.

Eventually, as they looked to fire him, the AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer turned to Christian Horner for some help. Horner suggested that they can have a look at Daniel Ricciardo as a replacement. The Red Bull boss ringed up the Aussie driver with a prospect to test the RB19 in Silverstone.

Ricciardo knew this could be his audition to get back to F1, as he knew the situation with De Vries and AlphaTauri. The 34-year-old tested the Red Bull car after the British GP and it turned out to be quite positive for him.

Bayer was impressed by Ricciardo and decided to put him in the AlphaTauri car from the Hungarian GP onward. Of course, it was not all smooth sailing for the Perth-born driver. After injuring his wrists in Zandvoort, he had to sit out for 5 races until the US GP.

Still, Horner did all he could to give Ricciardo a shot at his comeback. Informing him that he was back on the team right after his Silverstone test laps, was a huge feel-good moment for the honey badger. The #3 driver is now in good shape to start the 2024 season. With the rebranded RB team looking to make a step up, Ricciardo seems hopeful of showing his top-level prowess again.