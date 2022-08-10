No escape for Pierre Gasly from his $5 Million contract at AlphaTauri

Helmut Marko confirms that there is no exit clause in Pierre Gasly’s contract which will keep him in the Italian team until the 2023 season.

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko explains AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly’s 2023 contractual situation. The Frenchman is one of the contenders for the empty seats in 2023.

There are plenty of teams in which Pierre Gasly can buckle up and drive in 2023 with the likes of Williams, Haas, Alpine, etc. The F1 teams are already preparing for the next season.

Gasly has already renewed his contract with AlphaTauri until the end of the 2023 season. He has impressed teams while driving for the Red Bull customer team.

Also Read: The 2022 F1 season finale will be on the same day as FIFA World Cup’s opening match

Shocking 2023 Formula One driver transfer season

During the first half of the season, there were plenty of things in the F1 paddock which shocked the fans and drivers around the world.

At first, Sebastian Vettel announced that he will be retiring from Formula One by the end of the 2022 season. The four times world champion is leaving the sport to focus on his family.

Moreover, Fernando Alonso surprised the fans and his team as well by that he will be driving for Aston Martin next year. Alpine announced that Oscar Piastri will be driving for the team in 2023.

However, Piastri himself denied this stating that there is no contractual agreement between him and Alpine. It is rumoured that he will be joining McLaren replacing Daniel Ricciardo.

Also Read: Renault made a $21 million offer to Kimi Raikkonen that he refused

Pierre Gasly set to stay in AlphaTauri until the 2023 season end

Pierre Gasly’s name is in the rumour mill for a potential 2023 seat believing that he can leave AlphaTauri for another team based on his contract.

However, Helmut Marko clarified this stating that Gasly will be an AlphaTauri driver throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He stated: “There is no exit clause for Gasly.”

In conclusion, Marko confirmed that there was never a clause in the Frenchman’s contract making him leave AlphaTauri. He stated the following: “There wasn’t one before the summer break and there won’t be one after the summer break.”