Lewis Hamilton Touted to “Beat George Russell” Despite the Former Abandoning Loyalty to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is all set to move to Ferrari at the end of 2024. The seven-time world champion will part ways with Mercedes after more than a decade and his departure means George Russell could potentially become the team’s number one driver. However according Late Braking podcast pane, Hamilton will have the last laugh, and will get the better of Russell.

Samuel Sage and Harry Eade recently sat down to discuss the 2024 F1 Teammate Wars. There, Sage predicted Hamilton to finish ahead of Russell in the Drivers’ Championship. He quoted, “I really don’t think in his last season at Mercedes, this isn’t going to be something that happens again [Hamilton to lose to his teammate.]

“I’m going for Lewis Hamilton, I’m sticking to my guns, most of the times he’s proved me right. I’m sticking with him, Sir Lewis Hamilton is going to beat George,” he added. Hamilton only lost thrice to his teammates [to Button, Rosberg, and Russell] in his entire career, but finished ahead of them 10 times.

Russell got the better of Hamilton in his debut Mercedes season, back in 2022. The very next year, Hamilton fought back to win the teammate battle, but experts predict that 2024 will see Mercedes heavily favor Russell. Hamilton is moving to a rival team, so it would be understandable if Mercedes refrain from involving Hamilton in too many internal discussions.

Despite this, Toto Wolff confirmed that Mercedes is going to be extremely professional with the 39-year-old. Wolff, along with Hamilton, wants this association between them to end on a good note.

Can Lewis Hamilton help Ferrari with Mercedes intel?

Mercedes and Ferrari have been on the even-steven stage for the last two seasons. Ferrari finished second in the constructors’ championship in 2022 compared to Mercedes in third, and they swapped positions the next year. Therefore, crucial information from one team would play a huge role in helping the other make big strides.

Martin Brundle, speaking about this, revealed that Hamilton might not take data with him to Ferrari, but he can certainly present the old team’s philosophy to his new colleagues. Brundle further added that the Briton would want take a few people with him to help him on a personal level.

Apart from this, Ferrari should not expect much from him because of a non-poaching clause that exists between Mercedes and Hamilton. According to the clause, the seven-time world champion cannot take, or solicit anyone away from the Silver Arrows.

Ferrari can target all the engineers they want at Maranello from Mercedes, but they need to do it on their own. Lewis Hamilton can’t have his influence on the transfer, something Toto Wolff believes the former will not do because of his sheer integrity.