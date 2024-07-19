“Not Fair to Say It’s All His Fault”: Max Verstappen Looks at Red Bull for Sergio Perez’s Unimpressive Performance

Sergio Perez’s two-year contract extension at Red Bull became official during the Canadian GP weekend, but his form on track took a turn for the worse. Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen, however, comes out to defend him, pointing out the reason behind his inconsistency.

Perez has failed to finish in the top five since Miami and crashed in both Monaco and Montreal. Moreover, he amassed just 11 points from the recently concluded triple-header. For Red Bull – a team fighting for the Constructors’ Championship – it is a disastrous haul.

“When as a team you are struggling in many weekends, it is difficult as a driver to be consistent”, said Verstappen according to Telegraaf. “It’s not fair to say it’s all his fault. It has also been very challenging for me recently to get the best out of the car.”

️ | Max on the harsh criticism of Checo’s performance “When as a team you are struggling on many weekends, it is difficult as a driver to be consistent. So it’s not fair to say it’s all his fault. It has also been very challenging for me recently to get the best out of the… pic.twitter.com/Zp28ScB71F — RBR News (@redbulletin) July 18, 2024

Verstappen has highlighted how difficult it has been for him to drive at his best because of the RB20, several times this season. Reportedly, even Adrian Newey was not happy with certain elements of its design. Yet, his advice was ignored and Red Bull went ahead with what Pierre Wache thought was right.

In the development race, Red Bull is lacking behind McLaren and Mercedes. Because of the added mechanical woes, Perez is also finding it tough to get out of his slump. However, the 34-year-old has not lost hope and expects to turn his fortunes around at this weekend’s Hungarian GP.

“Things can change very quickly” – Perez

Red Bull is expected to bring an upgrade to Hungary, which should help Perez approach the race with a fresh mindset. His team is concerned, but adamant that they are doing everything possible to be of help.

Christian Horner admitted that Perez has to step up soon, which will be both in his and the team’s best interest. Perez agrees to the Red Bull boss, and said, “We are all fully focused on the track. And, at the end of the day, we know that this is a long season. There are a lot of races ahead. Things can change very quickly, so I’m fully focused”

Perez thinks that one good result can change the momentum for him. Regardless, to save his future with the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, Perez has to perform to his team’s satisfaction in the upcoming two races in particular.