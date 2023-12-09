Not Lando Norris or Lewis Hamilton But This Driver is Nominated to Overthrow Max Verstappen in a Red Bull Car

Max Verstappen enjoyed unprecedented levels of domination throughout 2023, winning a record 19 Grands Prix. By doing so, Verstappen broke his record of most wins in a season (15) set only last year, further showcasing just how good the Dutchman was this year.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SportUpdatesSA/status/1730427219065913588?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

With the 26-year-old enjoying life at the top of the F1 mound, drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris are still in the running to oust Verstappen as the reigning champ of F1. However, per a report from GP Blog, two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes Fernando Alonso could be the one to do it.

“He [Verstappen] is very fast, but if you put Alonso in a Red Bull, he is definitely just as fast.”

In his first year with Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso was often at his best while driving a mediocre AMR23. The Asturian driver took home eight podium finishes, six of which came in the first eight races of the season. The performances laid the platform for Alonso to secure P4 in the drivers’ standings, further signifying his prowess and expertise when driving the F1 car.

Fernando Alonso has immense respect for Max Verstappen

Infamous for picking up fights with several big names in the F1 world, Alonso’s approach towards Verstappen is one that came as a shock to many. The Asturian has often praised the Dutchman for his racing skills, as well as his off-track persona. “He’s a driver who just comes Thursday to the circuit, dresses in a Red Bull uniform, races Saturday and Sunday and leaves the track, goes back home, and is still racing on the sim or in GTs with his father or just enjoying motorsport in general but having a normal life.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/startonpole/status/1719058238325371025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Per PlanetF1, Alonso also praised Verstappen’s behavior on the circuit, as he is “very normal,” and Alonso likes that about the 26-year-old. Addressing the Dutchman’s background, Alonso also said Verstappen doesn’t believe in showing off and leads a normal life as a motorsports enthusiast who is very fast.