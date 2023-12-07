Former World Champion Vouches for Fernando Alonso to Be at Par With Max Verstappen at Red Bull: “He Is a Lion on the Circuits”

Despite being 42, Fernando Alonso is a force to reckon with. Many such as former world champion Emerson Fittipaldi believe that Alonso is one of the very few drivers who can compete against the mighty Max Verstappen if put alongside the Dutchman in a Red Bull.

Advertisement

Speaking about this, Fittipaldi said to Mundo Deportivo as per Soy Motor, “Verstappen is very fast, but surely, if you put Alonso in a Red Bull, he will be fast just the same. He (Alonso) is very good physically, and mentally too, has a lot of drive to win and has the motivation.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1728815488287842647?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Fittipaldi then further added, ”He is a lion on the circuits.” Moreover, it is pertinent to note that Fittipaldi is not the only one who believes that Alonso can challenge Verstappen. Even Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko and F1 commentator Ted Kravitz also think likewise.

Fernando Alonso’s focus in 2024 is on Aston Martin, not Red Bull

It is unlikely that Red Bull will ever sign Fernando Alonso as the Spaniard is not one who would be willing to play second fiddle to Max Verstappen. Moreover, the Milton Keynes outfit already have the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, and Liam Lawson in the wings if they ever decide to replace the struggling Sergio Perez.

As for Alonso and Aston Martin, their focus is on getting the better of their competitors in 2024. After a solid campaign this year, the team will hope to close down the gap further to Red Bull at the top.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AstonMartinF1/status/1728802038429921611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since it is unlikely that Red Bull will ever sign Alonso, it does seem that Perez’s seat is secure for the time being. Moreover, with the Mexican managing to finish P2 in the Drivers’ Championship this season, he has definitely earned himself some more time on the team. However, things can still change if Red Bull’s rivals edge closer to them.