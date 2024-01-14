Not Michael Jordan or Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton Lists Meeting With a Politician as His Favorite Memory Ever: ”Greatest Inspiration”

In the world of sports, the likes of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady are global legends. Seven-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton has had the opportunity of rubbing shoulders with the iconic duo on more than one occasion. However, he ranks meeting Nelson Mandela higher than anything else in the world.

In a video uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the Mercedes F1 team, Hamilton spoke about his favorite off track moment. He said,

“[It was] meeting Nelson Mandela. I think I just asked him what advice does he have for me? He said that, ‘I’m still learning today,’ I think it was his 90th or his 92nd birthday. He’s like the greatest inspiration for me.”

Mandela is known as an inspiration all over the world for his victorious battle against apartheid and racial segregation in South Africa. A then 23-year-old Hamilton got the opportunity to meet Mandela, one of his personal heroes, on the occasion of the latter’s 90th birthday, in London.

Hamilton himself faced a lot of discrimination growing up, and even after he got into F1. The causes that Mandela fought for are the same that Hamilton is often so vocal about. Social equality and peace are two things that Hamilton really stresses for. For instance, Hamilton had been very vocal on social media during the middle-eastern crisis recently.

Meeting Mandela was special for Hamilton for many reasons. Additionally, he loves traveling to South Africa, one of the reasons why he wants F1 to host a race there.

Lewis Hamilton has a personal mission to bring F1 back to South Africa

Formula 1 is truly a global sport. It has an impression on almost every continent. However, the African continent has been missing from the racing calendar for quite some time now. Hence, Hamilton has been actively lobbying to get a race back in South Africa, at Kyalami.

The Briton wants South Africa to be represented by the sport. While talking about how F1 is on almost every continent, Hamilton expressed his support for F1 and Stefano Domenicali’s push for an extended calendar for this very reason.

South Africa is no stranger to Formula 1, however. The iconic Kyalami track has been a regular host of F1 world championship Grands Prix. The sport first raced at the circuit from 1967 to 1985. Thereafter, it returned for a short two-year stint between 1992 and 1993 before vanishing off the grid till date.

A lot of fans are also upset about Kyalami not being on the calendar whereas races like Miami and Las Vegas got added without haste. For Hamilton there is positive news as Domenicali has revealed that talks are ongoing to get Kyalami back on the calendar in the very near future.